How to download the Light Helo’s Flight Path Data for the Flight Recon Mission in DMZ

The beauty of the faction missions in Call of Duty’s DMZ is that they can change up the gameplay loop of each run you go on. Sometimes you’ve got to collect a bunch of junk, sometimes you have to take down a whole stronghold, and sometimes you just have to take a somewhat relaxing helo flight.

The Flight Recon mission in DMZ is pretty simple to accomplish; the hardest part is getting to the sole vehicle you need before anyone else, and getting a successful exfil.

How to complete the Flight Recon mission for White Lotus in DMZ

In order to access the mission itself, you’ll need to complete five of the six available White Lotus missions from the tier-one list. Once those are complete, Flight Recon will unlock and you can add it to your active mission selections.

Image via Activision Image via Activision

Once it’s selected and you’ve loaded in, you’ll need to locate the Light Helo first. The only one that appears on the map is the ones located at the Al Malik Airport, right next to the runway. The airport is typically a hotspot for enemy AI combatants and players, and there’s only one, so if you end up spawned way on the other side of the map, you might want to consider trying on a different run.

If you can get to the Light Helo, hop in and you can fly a direct shot all the way to the helipad located on the northern side of Hafid Port, which itself is located on the very western edge of the Al Mazrah map. Land carefully on the helipad, hop out, then hit the prompt to download the Light Helo’s Flight Path Data. This should only take a second.

Image via Activision Image via Activision

Once you’re done, the only thing left to do is to exfil successfully. You can hop back into the helicopter if you so choose, but consider it might not have so much fuel left, so a quick flight and an emergency exit from the helo to the exfil point might be your best bet. As always, it’s safer to run with a team rather than going solo.

Completing the Flight Recon mission will reward you with 10,000 XP plus the blueprint for Steel Ghost, a variant of the X13 auto handgun.