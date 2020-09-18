Be among the first to play the new CoD.

PlayStation gamers are in for a treat this weekend. PS4 players are getting exclusive access to a special Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha test before anyone else.

The Alpha is free to anyone with a PS4, and can be downloaded now and played throughout the weekend from Sept. 18 to 20. It’s the first chance for the public to play the game before the beta begins on Oct. 4.

This weekend’s Alpha will include six-vs-six multiplayer modes Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. It includes three playable maps named Moscow, Miami, and Satellite.

A new mode, Combined Arms: Domination, will also be playable. This is a 12-vs-12 mode on a larger map called Armada, which is set across multiple aircraft carriers and large ships on the open ocean.

Here’s how to get your hands on the CoD: Black Ops Cold War Alpha on PS4.

How to download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha on PS4

To download the CoD: Black Ops Cold War Alpha on PlayStation 4, simply open up the PlayStation Store and select the “Download Now” button on the big banner under the Featured section.

Screengrab via PlayStation 4

If the banner is not under featured, the Alpha can be found by searching for it using the Search function at the top of the screen. Type in “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha” and it should come right up.

The Alpha can also be downloaded on web browsers via the PlayStation Store at the links below:

Download Free Alpha: Americas

Download Free Alpha: Europe, Middle East, Australia, or New Zealand.

Download Free Alpha: Japan

Download Free Alpha: Asia

The Alpha begins on Friday, Sept. 18, at 12pm CT, and it will end on Sunday, Sept. 20.