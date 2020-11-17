How to do a finishing move in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Gunning your enemies down is what Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was designed around. It’s not the most classy way of showing your skills, though. While proving you’re better than your opponents when it comes to gunfighting is one thing, eliminating them with a finishing move can showcase how much of a dominant force you are on any given map.

Finishing moves in Black Ops Cold War are unique animations that get triggered once you approach an enemy from behind while holding down your melee button. Though it sounds easy at first, it requires you to know your surroundings and the map you’re playing. Finishing moves take a while to complete, so remember that you’ll be exposing yourself to other threats, like your enemy’s teammates.

While it’s never going to be the most optimal way of taking out an opponent, it’s still a nice feature that adds a little more soul to the Call of Duty series.

Here’s how you can perform a finishing move in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Though finishing moves were introduced last year in Modern Warfare, performing one in Black Ops Cold War hasn’t changed the slightest. You’ll need to sneak behind your enemies while holding down your melee attack button. You’ll need to continue pressing it down until you successfully take down your opponent.

Pressing your melee button once will cause you to perform a quick attack, causing you to lose your positioning advantage. If you feel a threat approaching while you’re performing a finishing move, you can let go of your melee button and press it once to perform a quick melee swing. This will cancel your finishing move in progress and give you a chance to react instead of getting shot down.

You’re likely to die a few times before you start racking up kills by landing finishing moves. We recommend using perks like Tracker and Ninja. Tracker will allow you to see imprints of enemy footsteps, while the Ninja perk will let you sprint more quietly.

The combination of the two will make tracking down enemies relatively easier and you’ll be making less sound while approaching them, making it less likely for your enemies to turn around and react.

If you’re looking to get a quick taste of how finishing moves work, you can try out visiting frequent camper spots on each map in Black Ops Cold War.