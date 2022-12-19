In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map, completing different contracts, missions, and much more. The objective is to complete different missions, gather intel, collect cash, and extract safely after every incursion. Getting money quickly can be tricky, and it’s best to complete various types of contracts to gather cash. This way, players can purchase their loadouts and different equipment from the shop.

There are a variety of faction missions players can find and complete in Call of Duty DMZ, and Demolitions is one of them. Demolitions is a White Lotus faction mission, and it requires players to open a safe, and also complete a Destroy Supplies contract. These contracts are unique and reward players with $7,500 cash upon completion. For a Destroy Supplies contract, players need to locate and destroy two enemy supply sites. Planting an explosive on the supply site destroys it, and rewards players with a cash bonus.

Here’s how to complete the Demolitions faction mission in Call of Duty DMZ.

How to complete a Destroy Supplies contract in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

The Demolitions faction mission is a two-part challenge, as it requires players to acquire and complete a Destroy Supplies contract, and open a chest. Some contracts are tricky and require players to engage the AI or hunt enemy squads, others are relatively straightforward. For instance, the Destroy Supplies contact is simple, as players only need to locate and destroy two enemy supply sites. While exploring the POIs on Al Mazrah, players will come across various AI combatants and enemy operators. In Destroy Supplies contracts players can avoid engaging enemy operators entirely.

To find a Destroy Supplies contract, check the tactical map for a bomb icon sign on green cell phones. After spawning on the map, find one of these contracts and travel to that location. We recommend using a vehicle to reach the area quickly and start the contract. After visiting the spot, pick up the cell phone to accept the Destroy Supplies contract. Once that’s done, players will notice two areas are marked with a green radius on their tactical map.

Screengrab via Activision

These are the enemy supply sites and they are heavily guarded by AI forces. The objective will be to visit these areas, wipe out the AI combatants, and plant explosive charges to detonate enemy supply sites. Players using a sniper rifle can start eliminating opponents from a far distance. This allows teammates to move in and plant the explosive charge on the supplies. Be careful as additional AI forces might be called in to defend these supply sites.

We recommend eliminating all the AI first before planting an explosive at any of the supply sites. Use a UAV and Heartbeat Sensor to locate the AI combatants, and eliminate them quickly by coordinating with your teammates. Use grenades, drill charges, and other equipment to conserve ammo and clear the area swiftly. It is best to carry several armor plates and stims as these AI bots usually have body armor and use weapons that have attachments equipped. Players need to destroy both enemy supplies to complete the contract and collect the cash reward.

How to find and open a safe in Call of Duty DMZ

After completing the Destroy Supplies contract, players will get to see the location of different safes on the map. Open and check the tactical map to find a white safe icon. Visit the location and press the interact button to start drilling the safe. Enemy AI combatants will be alerted and they will try to enter the building with the safe. We recommend setting up proximity mines, C4, and other equipment to stop an incoming rush from the AI.

Drilling the safe takes a short while, and during this time players must eliminate all the additional AI forces. Players can purchase UAVs beforehand and use them after starting to drill the safe. UAVs come in handy in these situations, as they can easily detect enemy operators. This is the best method to unlock safes as it constantly shows enemy locations on the map, keeping the team prepared.

Once the safe is unlocked, collect its contents to complete the Demolitions faction mission in Call of Duty DMZ. Players will have a lot of cash and other equipment once this mission is completed. They can stay back and complete more contracts, but it is ideal to visit an extract point right away and call in the exfil chopper.