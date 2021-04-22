How to create private matches on Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone

Follow a few simple steps and you can go out shooting with some friends.

Season three is live for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which means Activision has pushed a lot of new content live for both games.

In Warzone, players can even invite friends to private matches and play games on the Rebirth Island map.

To play a private match in this way, you just need to get everyone loaded into the game and select Private Match from the main menu. You can swap between Verdansk and Rebirth Island and then send out invites to anyone on your friends list or in your clan.

After that, all you need to do is wait for everyone to load into the lobby and you can start the game and have some fun exploring the island or battling it out with your custom squad.

Before you start inviting friends to the party, though, you should know that the maximum player count for a private match on Rebirth Island is 40. But that's a small restriction that shouldn’t impact most players who just want the option available to compete in small groups.