How to complete the Intel Exchange mission in DMZ

Warzone 2’s immersive gameplay sends users into a battlefield against players and AI combatants who will likely kill you a lot unless you get the best loot.

This is where completing challenges and contracts come in. Warzone 2’s DMZ mode lets players collect as much loot as possible by finding keys and unlocking rooms filled to the brim with the best items.

Whereas missions will get you XP and money which can help you in your search for better loot. The Intel Exchange Mission in DMZ sends players into a warzone, looking for items from the Ashika Island Hotel, where your desired loot sits waiting.

How do I complete the Intel Exchange Mission in DMZ?

To complete the Intel Exchange mission in DMZ, you’ll have to grab a few friends and embark on a journey that’ll place you in front of several enemies throughout your adventure.

Firstly, you’ll have to find room 403 of the Ashika Island Hotel and locate the intel inside. Once you get inside, you’ll have to extract the Al Mazrah shipping intel. You will need a key, and you can obtain one through HVT contracts.

If you’re struggling to find one, keep completing contracts until you do.

Screenshot via Activision

Once you’ve got a key, head to the hotel north of the city hall. Enter the building and go to the left as soon as you enter. Go up the zipline and the room 403 door will be on your left. Then you can use your key to enter, and head towards the bed.

Next to the bed, on the nightstand, you’ll find the intel sitting and waiting to be picked up.

The next step in the process is to head through the waterways of building 21 to acquire the USB. There will be juggernauts roaming around, so make sure you kill them or get in and out quickly.

Screenshot via Activision

Find the dead drop, which looks like a big garbage bin, and extract the USB. Then head back to room 403, and place the USB on the nightstand where the intel originally sat. You can get the USB before you go to room 403, as this will save you some time going back and forth.

Once you’ve done that, the mission is complete. Now you’ll have to survive with all the loot that you’ve acquired.