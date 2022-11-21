How to complete the Frame Job in DMZ

Al Mazrah is the daunting new stage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including Warzone 2 and DMZ. In DMZ, players can finish faction missions to gain progress with specific factions and bag some rewards. Frame Job, the last tier-two mission for the Legion, is one of the requirements for unlocking the Black Mous faction and an important step to progressing in DMZ.

For Frame Job, players have to buy an LTV (available in a deployment), then kill 10 enemies with its turret in Ahkdar Village. Once they’re done, they must dispose of the vehicle in Mawizeh Marshlands. These objectives don’t all have to be completed in one go, so if you by any chance failed to destroy the vehicle in the designated area, you can always try again.

Finishing Frame Job can be tricky, especially if players run into trouble finding the areas involved in the quest or fail to blow up the LTV (be sure to shoot it until you get a pop-up saying the vehicle has been destroyed). Here’s an explanation of what you need to know to complete Frame Job.

How to buy an LTV with a turret in DMZ

The LTV with Turret is available in Buy Stations on the map, marked by the shopping cart icon. Buying an LTV with Turret costs $18,000, so operators who want to embark on this quest will have to do some looting and some contracts before they have enough cash to afford this one.

Since the next step in the quest requires you to be in a specific location, you should plan your route accordingly. If you’re far from Ahkdar Village, you may consider buying the LTV and repairing it on the way, or you can head to a Buy Station closer to where you have to be.

How to kill 10 enemies in Ahkdar Village for The Frame Job mission

After buying the LTV, you’ll have to reach Ahkdar Village. This area is located in the south-ish part of Al Mazrah and is marked on your Tac-Map. Look for it between Al Sharim Pass and Sarrif Bay or northwest of the Al Malik Airport to spot this location.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix via Pedro Peres Screengrab via Activision

Once you’re in Ahkdar Village, just use your turret to take down 10 of the (several) enemies that appear in the city, then start planning your exit toward Mawizeh Marshlands. Refuel and repair your vehicle if you have to, then start heading north to wrap up the Frame Job mission.

How to find Mawizeh Marshlands in DMZ

The next step is heading to Mawizeh Marshlands. Thankfully for players attempting the Frame Job quest, though, the ride to your objective isn’t too long. The Mawizeh Marshlands area is located just above Al Sharim Pass (which is north of Ahkdar Village). You can also spot the Mawizeh Marshlands just south of Al Mazrah City.

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

Your game will warn you when you enter Mawizeh Marshlands. Look just below your compass to see if you’re in the correct zone. Once you’re in, you’ll just need to blow up the LTV.

How to destroy your LTV in Mawizeh Marshlands for The Frame Job mission

Destroying your LTV might just be the trickiest part of this mission. This sturdy vehicle will require a few explosives to take down, so bring some heavy firepower. We recommend bringing a rocket launcher as your insured weapon and making do with whatever Contraband you have on hand. Grenades will also do the job, but having a rocket launcher makes for a safer way to destroy the LTV.

Park the vehicle anywhere in Mawizeh Marshlands, then shoot it until it explodes. After the LTV takes enough damage, a pop-up will tell you the vehicle has been disabled. Continue shooting at it until the game says you’ve destroyed the vehicle with another pop-up, which should finish the Frame Job quest and wrap up the final tier-two mission for the Legion.