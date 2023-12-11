How to complete the Extraction mission solo in MW3 Zombies

The more geared you are, the easier this mission is.

The Extraction mission is Modern Warfare 3’s first Act story mission, and it’s a doozy. For those who played DMZ in Warzone 2.0, you’ll be familiar with how difficult the final Act missions can be. What if you want to solo it?

Soloing Extraction gets easier the more geared you are, but there are several important tips you’ll need to know before attempting to extract Dr. Jansen alone.

Solo’ing the Extraction mission in MW3 Zombies: Tips and tricks

Jugger-Nog will save your life. Image via Activision

There are only two steps to completing the Extraction story mission in MW3 Zombies, and with a couple of friends, running just about any weapon setup will get the job done. However, if you’re soloing this mission, you must set yourself up with a couple of weapons and gear you probably wouldn’t normally run.

Bring an LMG, because you’ll need the ammo

A horde of zombies stands between you and Dr. Jansen, and a 30-round assault rifle definitely won’t cut the mustard. A Pack-a-Punched LMG ought to do it: over 100 rounds of heavy ammunition downrange is sure to keep you and the good doctor safe. Just about any LMG will do the job well, but I opted for the DG-58 or the Holger 26 as it can be reloaded faster.

Starting with the Pack-a-Punch upgrade is important too, so make sure you’ve loaded up your inventory with at least one Raw Aetherium Crystal so you can immediately upgrade the LMG as you begin.

Every Perk under the sun

By the time you reach the Act One story mission, you’ll probably have unlocked numerous Perk-A-Colas you can craft before dropping in. If I had to pick one or two, I’d get Jugger-Nog and Speed Cola for a little survivability and reload speed enhancements. Ideally, bring as many different Cans as you can and fully equip your character to the max.

Brain Rot Ammo Mod is your friend—literally

Sure, you’ll be riding solo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a few friends. Apply a Brain Rot Ammo Mod to your LMG if possible. Brain Rot, on occasion, will make a zombie attack other zombies for a short while. The Brain Rot zombie instantly kills other normal zombies and can create plenty of space for you while you reposition or reload.

Pair this Ammo Mod with decoy grenades that distract the horde, giving you time to move away or set up for multiple headshots in a row.

Take advantage of your setup time

Start strong with some Aetherium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve spoken about some of the specific gear you’ll need, but you’ll have heaps of time to fully kit out before starting the mission as it’s accessed from a round of MWZ itself. Drop into Urzikstan and work through completing a regular session of Zombies. Only when the timer begins to run low should you head for the mission chopper and start; that way, you’ll have killstreaks, a pet dog, a solid secondary weapon, and maybe even Pack-a-Punch Two before starting Extraction.

Be patient

The mission is designed to hurt, so take your time when moving to each objective. There are plenty of zombies and mercenaries between you and Dr. Jansen, so pick your targets and don’t waste ammo if you don’t have to. If you can run past a large group unseen, it’s best to remain quiet before letting loose.