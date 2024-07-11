Just like in life, Call of Duty: Warzone is all about stacking cash.

Recommended Videos

The more cash you have in Warzone, the better gear you can get for yourself and your teammates. And sometimes, in-game challenges require completing specific contracts for cash and loot, like the Big Game Bounty contract.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Big Game Bounty contract in Warzone.

What is a Big Game Bounty contract in Warzone?

Talk a big game, and back it up. Image via Activision

In Warzone, Big Game Bounty is a contract that can be activated during a match. Activating a Big Game Bounty will put a bounty on the player with the most kills in the current match. Your job is to eliminate them, and doing so will earn an Advanced UAV.

How to complete a Big Game Bounty contract in Warzone

Become the hunter. Image via Activision

A Big Game Bounty contract will periodically appear during a match of Warzone, in battle royale or Resurgence, and can be picked up. Once activated, the general location of the player with the most kills in the game will be marked on your map, just like a regular bounty contract. It’s your job to hunt them down and kill them for a $5,000 cash reward and an Advanced UAV.

The bounty itself will be marked with the icon below on your tac map. Keep an eye on your tac map throughout a match and activate it when you’re geared up and ready for a fight because if they’re the lobby kill leader, odds are the player you need to take out is formidable.

Look for this icon on your tac map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you or a teammate are the current kill leader in the lobby, you won’t be able to find a Big Game Bounty on the map. The best course of action is to play slowly, let the lobby play out, and keep checking your tac map for the icon above. If you see it, ping it and then high-tail it toward the contract to activate it.

The contract won’t appear until the match is already underway and a few circles have closed because it takes time for players to get kills and become the Big Game. Use this time wisely to get your own loadout, maybe a vehicle or two, and get ready for an all-out assault on the current kill leader before you can take the crown for yourself.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy