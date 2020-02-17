How to claim season 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare rewards with Twitch Prime

To celebrate the release of the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Twitch has partnered with Activision to award free drops to some of the most devoted fans of the first-person shooter sensation.

For a limited time, Twitch Prime users have the chance to win loot by watching their favorite Call of Duty streamers on the platform.

There are four rewards up for grabs, including a Prime Watch emblem, a Restless Sleeper spray, one hour of double weapon XP, and a Hard Landing animated calling card. They’re exclusive and the deal ends on Feb. 19, so get them while you can.

Image via Activision

Here’s how to claim the rewards.

First, if you don’t have one already, you need to register for a Call of Duty account. This will allow you to connect with Twitch, but it’ll also give you the opportunity to enable cross-platform play.

Once you’ve created your account, simply connect your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts by navigating to the official Call of Duty website, logging in, and selecting Linked Accounts in Profile Settings. You should now find the option to link your accounts together. This is applicable for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net users.

Now, all you need to do is watch and earn your rewards. On loot eligible streams, you’ll find a callout that reads “drops are enabled.” Find a streamer you’re comfortable with and after four hours, you’ll earn each and every one of the four available rewards.