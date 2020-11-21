How to change your display name in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has only been out for a week. But for some fans of the franchise, that might be a long time to keep a name in-game.

Maybe you picked a name you don’t like anymore, or perhaps you recently noticed that your display name has a typo in it. Regardless, if you’ve been lost in CoD wondering how to change your display name, we’ve got your solution.

While CoD is connected to Blizzard’s Battle.net client, changing your display name there won’t do you any good. The game is an Activision product, after all.

Instead, you’ll want to go directly to Activision’s website and log in with your email address and password. If you don’t have an account, which you should if you’re trying to change your display name, just click the “create an account” link below the “login” button.

After that there are just a few basic steps to follow:

In the upper right portion of the screen, you should be able to click to see your profile settings.

Once you’ve found that, select the “Basic Information” option.

Afterward, you should see an “edit” option around your Activision ID, which is displayed in the Basic Information page.

Now all you need to do is change your name to whatever you’d like. The only requirements are that the name be between 2-16 characters with no special characters.

Similar to a Battle.net name, your display name will come with a seven-digit reference ID that makes it so more than one person can have the same display name.