How to buy a Loadout Drop Grenade in Warzone 2

One of the major changes that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 made from the original game was in regard to loadouts. Instead of the traditional way of acquiring a loadout, which was purchasing a Loadout Drop from a Buy Station, Warzone 2 players had to try out a few different methods. This included clearing out a Stronghold or a Black Site, finding a random Loadout Drop on the map, or purchasing loadout weapons one by one from a Buy Station.

While these new methods have remained in the game, the Loadout Drops from Buy Stations are back in Warzone 2. Developer Raven Software, which has seemingly taken on a larger role in Warzone 2’s development in recent weeks, announced that players can now purchase a Loadout Drop Grenade from Al Mazrah’s Buy Stations.

Loadout Drop Grenades can be purchased in any of the game modes in Warzone 2. But the pricing of the item differs depending on what mode you are playing. The different pricing for the Loadout Drop Grenades is viewable below:

Solos – $8,000

Duos – $16,000

Trios – $24,000

Quads – $32,000

If you have enough funds for the mode you’re playing, simply approach a Buy Station, press the “Gear” box, and then select the Loadout Drop Grenade. This will give you a grenade to throw at the ground. Once you’ve thrown it, smoke will appear and then a helicopter will release your Loadout Drop on the spot you marked. Go up to the Loadout Drop, interact with it, and then you’ll be able to select which loadout you want to equip.

Doing so will give you your primary and secondary weapons in addition to your equipment, Field Upgrade, and perks. You’ll drop any weapons or equipment you were previously carrying.

Raven Software said the “continuity of this feature will depend on feedback we receive and overall impact on the Battle Royale experience.” It seems that the Loadout Drop Grenades will remain in Warzone 2 for the time being, but the feature is subject to further change in the future.