Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the predecessor to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the latest game in the series. But Modern Warfare is still receiving updates alongside Call of Duty: Warzone, which was introduced during the Modern Warfare lifecycle.

Modern Warfare is an excellent game to play with friends, but sometimes playing alone is a better or preferred option. Understanding how to appear offline in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is slightly confusing and requires a few extra steps, however.

Most players are familiar with appearing offline by selecting the option on their Xbox or PlayStation. But you likely noticed this does not make you appear offline in Modern Warfare. To appear offline in-game, you must change the preferences of your Activision account.

First, you need to log into your Activision account on the official website. Once this is done, navigate to your profile and select the Account Linking option. Here you will see your connections for each Gaming Network and Social Networks.

Find the platform you use and the three options below it. If your gaming account is not linked, press the link option and follow the prompts. You will have to log into your profile on the platform before being able to appear offline.

Once your account is linked, return to the three options below the linked account. One of the options is called “Sign on Visible,” which can be toggled on or off. Switching this setting off will prevent your friends from seeing you sign into Modern Warfare, and you can enjoy the game solo.

Appearing offline in Modern Warfare can be a hassle the first time, but after your account is linked, you just have to adjust one option.