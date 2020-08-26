Here’s when the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal takes place

Black Ops is back, and so is multiplayer.

The next entry in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops Cold War, has finally been revealed.

A direct sequel to 2010’s Black Ops, this game features the return of loved characters like Mason, Woods, and Hudson, along with the popular Zombies game mode.

But of course, it wouldn’t be Call of Duty without a robust multiplayer mode. Featuring everything you’ve come to know and expect from CoD, plus some surprises, the multiplayer will keep players hooked for months to come.

The reveal trailer focused on the game’s campaign, but Activision will be putting on a special show dedicated to debuting CoD’s lifeblood—multiplayer and only multiplayer.

Here’s when to expect the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal?

The multiplayer reveal for Black Ops Cold War takes place on Sept. 9 in a livestreamed event, most likely on multiple platforms, like YouTube and Twitch.

Activision and Treyarch will likely show off some multiplayer gameplay, reveal what’s new to the game, and most likely announce when the beta will be available.

A short teaser of multiplayer can be seen in the debut trailer for Black Ops Cold War above. It teases vehicles, including buggies and helicopters, and many players.