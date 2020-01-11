Here are all the changes included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Jan. 11 update

Infinity Ward has released patch notes for the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, addressing various glitches, bugs, and gameplay improvements.

If you’ve played Ground War on the map Karst River Quarry during the last two weeks, you have most likely encountered a cheater exploiting various glitches around the map that allows them to clip into walls and avoid taking damage while still shoot other players. Thankfully for fans of the game, however, Infinity Ward has fixed the glitched spots, and Ground War can return to its naturally chaotic meta.

Infinity Ward on Twitter A small patch is now rolling out across all platforms! Patch notes can be found on our website and on our Trello board. Click the link for details! #ModernWarfare https://t.co/nU14O9uR6D

Another issue causing headaches for players was the bug that would not allow the “Mark 25 enemies Using the Recon Drone” challenge to be completed. Regardless of how many times an enemy was marked, the challenge failed to track properly and would never progress.

Trials matches also had a bug that would sometimes allow a Trials ticket to be spent, even though the match itself was not activated. All completionists and Trials enthusiasts can sleep easy now knowing these issues will no longer affect their gaming experience.

The last note in the patch update states that when there are more than nine players infected in the Infected game mode, the player will no longer have a throwing knife after using a Tac Insert. This change will balance the gameplay and give survivors more of a fighting chance.

Previously, once a certain amount of players became infected, the game was basically over, since they could place a Tac Insert near the survivors and spam throwing knives each time they spawned. Now, survivors may be able to hold out and actually win a match.

You can check out the Modern Warfare patch notes and more on Infinity Ward’s new Trello board.