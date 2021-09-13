Here are all of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s weapon blueprint codenames

For the third year in a row, weapon blueprint codenames are back in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Inexplicably, sometimes while listed in-game, weapons are only shown by their codename. This happens especially often in the in-game store when browsing through bundles of cool-looking weapons. But sometimes, it’s difficult to know which gun you’re even looking at.
If you’re going to spend hard-earned money on a bundle to buy a cool gun, shouldn’t it be a gun that you know you want to use? Having to back out of the store or wherever else you see the codename and look it up in the weapons menu can be such a drag.
Use this handy guide below to always know which guns in Vanguard are which, regardless of whether it’s listed by its name or codename.
Call of Duty: Vanguard weapon codenames
Assault rifles
Able: STG44
Baker: ITRA Burst
Charlie: BAR
Dog: Volk
Easy: NZ-41
Submachine guns
Able: M1928
Baker: Sten
Charlie: MP40
Shotguns
Able: Revolving Shotgun
Baker: Auto-Loading Shotgun
Light machine guns
Able: MG42
Baker: DP27
Charlie: Bren
Marksman rifles
Able: M1 Garand
Sniper rifles
Able: 3-Line Rifle
Baker: Kar98k
Handguns
Able: Machine Pistol
Baker: Ratt
Charlie: 1911
Launchers
Able: M1 Bazooka
Baker: Panzerschreck
Melee weapons
Able: FS Fighting Knife