Here are all of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s weapon blueprint codenames

For the third year in a row, weapon blueprint codenames are back in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Inexplicably, sometimes while listed in-game, weapons are only shown by their codename. This happens especially often in the in-game store when browsing through bundles of cool-looking weapons. But sometimes, it’s difficult to know which gun you’re even looking at.

If you’re going to spend hard-earned money on a bundle to buy a cool gun, shouldn’t it be a gun that you know you want to use? Having to back out of the store or wherever else you see the codename and look it up in the weapons menu can be such a drag.

Use this handy guide below to always know which guns in Vanguard are which, regardless of whether it’s listed by its name or codename.

Call of Duty: Vanguard weapon codenames

Assault rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Able: STG44

Baker: ITRA Burst

Charlie: BAR

Dog: Volk

Easy: NZ-41

Submachine guns

Screengrab via Activision

Able: M1928

Baker: Sten

Charlie: MP40

Shotguns

Able: Revolving Shotgun

Baker: Auto-Loading Shotgun

Light machine guns

Screengrab via Activision

Able: MG42

Baker: DP27

Charlie: Bren

Marksman rifles

Able: M1 Garand

Sniper rifles

Screengrab via Activision

Able: 3-Line Rifle

Baker: Kar98k

Handguns

Able: Machine Pistol

Baker: Ratt

Charlie: 1911

Launchers

Screengrab via Activision

Able: M1 Bazooka

Baker: Panzerschreck

Melee weapons

Able: FS Fighting Knife