Helicopters are back in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players can “get to the choppa” once more. Infinity Ward has re-enabled helicopters in the battle royale title.

Helicopters were taken out of the game last week after a bug was discovered that allowed players to use them to get underneath the Warzone map. Now that the bug is fixed, choppers have returned.

Playlist Update!

Warzone:

– Replacing BR Solos with BR Stimulus Solos

– Height & radius at which parachuting enemy players are called out have been reduced (BR)

– Adding helicopters back

Modern Warfare:

– Shipment 24/7 becomes Shipment 10v10

– Adding 3v3 Gunfight Knives Only — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 8, 2020

A few other changes were announced by the CoD developer, like battle royale solos being replaced by Stimulus Solos. This is a new mode where players spawn with $4,500 and don’t enter the Gulag if they die. Instead, they need a certain amount of money to respawn.

Another change made to the BR mode is that the height and radius at which parachuting enemy players are called out have been reduced. This new feature was added in a recent update and took away the ability for players to land on enemies without being called out. It’s still there, but the callout will be from a lower height.

In Modern Warfare, Shipment 24/7 has been replaced by the insane Shipment 10-vs-10, which should be complete mayhem. Infinity Ward also added a Gunfight Knives Only three-vs-three mode.

The playlist update went live a short time ago, so players will need to restart their games to apply it.