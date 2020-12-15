The H.A.R.P scorestreak is now available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season one launches tomorrow, but new content has already been added to the game for players to enjoy.

The new H.A.R.P scorestreak is now available for use and should look familiar to Call of Duty veterans.

Screengrab via Activision

The H.A.R.P scorestreak costs 6,000 points and reveals enemy locations on the minimap, similar to a UAV. But the H.A.R.P also displays the direction in which enemies are facing, which can help your teammates in gunfights.

This is essentially a new version of the Blackbird or Advanced UAV scorestreaks featured in previous Call of Duty titles. But the H.A.R.P can be shot down, so be prepared for enemies trying to knock it out of the sky.

Season one releases tomorrow and will introduce a lot of new content in Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Players will have a new battle pass to grind that rewards various items at each level. Those who purchase the battle pass will gain immediate access to several new items, including the new operator Stich.

The new Warzone map Operation: Rebirth will also be available when the season starts and the popular two-vs-two Gunfight mode is also returning. Progression between Cold War, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will synchronize tomorrow, which means players can level up by playing any mode game across all three games.

Today is the last day of double XP in Cold War before the new season starts, so log in and try out the H.A.R.P while grinding your ranks.