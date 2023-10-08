Hackers are already appearing in MW3 beta even though it’s only on PlayStation right now

Modern Warfare 3’s beta just opened up to all PlayStation players, meaning anyone on PS5 and PS4 can try it out ahead of the new Call of Duty’s launch on Nov. 10.

But it’s not all good news. It appears that hackers have already gotten their cheats working in MW3, if the below video is any evidence. And it’s pretty egregious, so there’s not really any way to defend it or say otherwise.

this smh on ps5 too pic.twitter.com/dZy2SYYPmN — Duqys (@Duqysss) October 8, 2023

It’s plain as day in the video, posted by @Duqysss on Twitter, that the player who killed them had some kind of wall-hacks and aimbot both enabled, as they snapped at players through barriers and immediately locked on to them for an easy kill.

Cheaters in CoD is not a new revelation. But the fact that this is happening in a PlayStation-only beta is concerning, considering that the common thought is that these kinds of hacks are only possible while playing on PC.

Activision’s RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system, instilled within the last few years, has had a positive impact on curbing the cheating epidemic that was especially awful in the glory days of the first Warzone game. But this footage is proof that sometimes, some cheaters still slip through the cracks.

The MW3 beta will open up to PC and Xbox players on Oct. 12, so it’s possible that this issue could only get worse very soon. And players are none too pleased about the whole ordeal.

“If you cheat in online video games, ya mom’s a hoe,” said ModernWarzone, who the video was tweeted at in a reply originally.

Hopefully, cheaters like this one in the beta help Activision figure out how to detect and ban them before the full game releases on Nov. 10 on PS5, PS3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

