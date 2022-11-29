Getting ‘shadow banned’ in Warzone 2, explained

Cheating has plagued esports and gaming for decades, and now the methods of dealing with the people who commit these acts have gotten a lot funnier. In Warzone 2, there’s a method called “shadow banning”, and it’s an excellent way to fix the issue.

Players in games like Counter-Strike have created cheats that will make the cheater’s life harder, and now the Call of Duty devs have a trick up their sleeve.

Users who are just playing for a good time will have the pleasure and comfort of knowing any cheaters in their lobby will eventually be sent to the hell that is a shadow ban.

This limbo could either make the game a playground for cheaters or make purchasing cheats completely worthless, meaning they’ve wasted all their hard-earned cash on cheats that won’t net them any wins.

What is a shadow ban in Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

A shadow ban is an excellent way of dealing with cheaters. It’s a punishment that’s sure to make the cheater rage. This particular ban sends hackers to the gulag of all gulags: Warzone cheaters will be shunned into lobbies with other cheaters.

If you are shadow banned, you’ll be put into games with cheaters and hackers that’ll most likely be using them against you.

The idea is players usually create new CoD accounts, so if they spend more time playing on their cheating accounts, the less time they’ll spend in non-hacking lobbies and hours in shadow-banned games.

You won’t get any notification you’ve been shadow banned.

How to tell if you’re shadow-banned in Call of Duty

Here’s how you’ll know you’ve been shadow banned:

A large number of CoD cheaters in your games

You’ll have a high ping all the time

Long queue times consistently

Now if you’re experiencing this, we’re sorry for your loss. But, not really. If you think you’ve been shadow banned and it’s a mistake, you’ll have to appeal the ban.

Submit a ticket, and your application will be reviewed.