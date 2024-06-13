Frustrated CoD players have one important request atop Black Ops 6 wishlist

While summer may be just beginning, Call of Duty players already have their sights set on October and the launch of Black Ops 6 and what they want from the new game.

Recommended Videos

While omnimovement in multiplayer, the return of round-based Zombies, and an explosive campaign set in the 1990s are all exciting, CoD gamers have begun compiling their wishlists for BO6. And for some, there’s one simple change they’re looking forward to the most.

The wait for BO6 will be excruciating for some. Image via Treyarch

“All I really want from BO6 is a fast and snappy menu,” a CoD player in a June 12 Reddit thread said. “I played a lot of MW2 and MW3 and holy shit the menus (especially in MW3) are so laggy and muddy, and the Hulu menu is horrible.”

The streaming service-like UI has been a top complaint from players since it was introduced in 2022’s Modern Warfare 2. It returned in last year’s Modern Warfare 3, but looks to be changing in BO6 for a classic, vertical style. But will it be faster than MW2 and MW3’s lagginess?

“It still bugs me how unresponsive and laggy the current menus are if you move quick,” another player said, while a fellow gamer bemoaned that “the menus were best when all they were was simple, but now Activision needs as many ways to display cosmetics as possible.”

There’s no debating that the menus in MW3 and MW2 are sluggish. Navigating between tabs is slow to respond and sometimes straight-up unresponsive. It sometimes makes the game feel like a slog, and it began with MW2’s usage of CoD HQ.

“I’ve been replaying Cold War and its menus are at least snappy,” another player said. “Pretty much every live service game that isn’t Call of Duty manages to strike the right balance.”

Considering that BO6 will once again be deployed through the Call of Duty HQ app as add-on content, it’s likely that the game will face similar issues. We should know more about BO6 and its presentation at the Call of Duty Next event on Aug. 28.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy