Freezing in the lobby in MW2? Here’s what to try

A calendar year generally starts around October for Call of Duty fans. Each iteration of CoD makes its debut with new features and improvements to the game, but there can also be some growing pains along the way.

Whenever a new CoD game gets released, players can run into some errors and bugs, especially during the game’s launch. Random freezes in MW2’s lobby can prevent you from queueing up for another match or accepting a squad invitation.

Though stutters and freezes of this caliber get resolved with optimization patches, there are still a few methods that players can try out to fix the occasional freezes.

Stay off the main menu

Switching to the Weapons and Operators screen is a temporary fix to eliminate the main menu freezes in MW2. Right after you queue up for a match, switch over to the Weapons and Operators screen until you find a game.

Restart MW2

It may sound cliché, but anomalies like random freezes can often be fixed by restarting the game. Exit out of MW2 and re-launch it.

This solution method is likely to fix freezing before you get into your first match, but the freezes might return to haunt you again after you get back to the lobby after the match.

Wait for a fix to roll out

Considering the freezes happen both on consoles and high-end gaming rigs, it looks to be an optimization issue. An upcoming patch is likely to fix this issue, and players might need to resort to the solution methods above until the devs roll out an update.