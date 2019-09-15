Former OpTic Gaming CEO H3CZ joins NRG

Minutes after announcing his departure from OpTic Gaming, Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez revealed he has joined fellow North American esports organization NRG.

In a heartfelt video, H3CZ described his reason to continue with another venture, citing that he never wants to lose touch with his audience and will continue to produce content.

“At no point did I think that you guys don’t have my back,” he said.

H3CZ will become the co-CEO of NRG, alongside the current CEO and founder Andy Miller.

Andy Miller on Twitter A big day for @NRGgg and big personal day for me. So excited to have @OpTicH3CZ as my duo!!! Big things ahead for @NRGgg. The year of eNeRGy continues to roll!!! #nrgfam https://t.co/MmvvT9GhQP

After more than 13 years with OpTic, H3CZ will be joining a new team. He will likely play a role in NRG’s recent Chicago franchise acquisition for the upcoming Call of Duty league.

It has been rumored that H3CZ could be bringing in both Matthew “FORMAL” Piper and Seth “Scump” Abner to spearhead the new roster. Moreover, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon could be the final three to join the franchise, according to CDL Intel.

Mike Rufail on Twitter @COD_Dallas vs @Chicago_COD #eclasico? What’s up @OpTicH3CZ?

Fans can look forward to Chicago vs. Dallas in the upcoming Call of Duty franchise league, since this matchup is reminiscent of the “eclassico” between EnVy and OpTic Gaming.