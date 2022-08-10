Former CoD world champion Parasite open to coaching, analyst position in Call of Duty League

The retired CoD champion wants to be a part of a team again.

Former Call of Duty pro Parasite reiterated his desire to become a coach or analyst for a Call of Duty League team.

The 28-year-old retired from CoD as a player in January 2022 after playing for numerous organizations throughout his 13-year career, including Team Envy, FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses. He is most known, however, for winning the first CoD Champs tournament in 2013 alongside Karma, KiLLa, and MiRx under the Fariko Impact banner.

“I am exploring coaching and analyst opportunities this year in the CDL,” Parasite said on Twitter today. “I am fully dedicated to working just as hard as I did during my 13-year tenure as a competitor. I know I can make a difference.”

I wanted to make an official statement so…



Contact me: [email protected] — Christopher Duarte (@Parasite) August 10, 2022

Parasite has been putting effort into content creation since he stepped away from pro play. He mostly streamed Lost Ark and CoD: Vanguard on Twitch for the past three months and has 237,000 followers on the streaming platform. Other than streaming, the former professional has also been working as one of the hosts of the “Reverse Sweep” and “The Flank”, which are both CoD esports podcasts.

Should Parasite starts working for a team, he already confirmed that he won’t be full-time on “The Flank” and “Reverse Sweep” podcasts. He did not rule out appearing on the shows as a guest, though.