Florida Mutineers stun London Royal Ravens with 3-0 sweep to kick off 2022 Call of Duty League Major 2

In the first match of the Call of Duty League’s second LAN event in the 2022 season, the Florida Mutineers upset the London Royal Ravens with a dominant 3-0 sweep today.

Both teams came in with completely opposite levels of momentum. Florida, who started off the recent online qualifiers with a 2-0 record, came in losing their last three matches, only winning one map over the losing streak. London, on the other hand, rolled in winning four of their last five matches, only losing to the Atlanta FaZe during the season’s second set of online qualifiers. Once the teams faced off, however, Florida looked like the squad riding in on a wave of momentum.

As one of the better Hardpoint teams in the league, the Mutineers looked extremely comfortable on the series’ first map, Gavutu Hardpoint. Owakening and Davpadie popped off with 1.33 and 1.40 K/Ds, respectively, to lead Florida to a relatively easy 250-177 victory. London appeared to be well on their way to tying the series at one map apiece, up 4-0 in the second map of the series, Tuscan Search and Destroy. From that moment on, however, the Mutineers snatched any bit of momentum the Royal Ravens may have had.

Behind nine kills from Vivid and 11 kills from Skyz, Florida rattled off six straight rounds to win the map and take complete control of the series. Despite a heroic 13-5 stat line from Zer0, London could not prevent the collapse and found themselves down 2-0 in the series.

To London’s credit, they did not lie down after the demoralizing game two loss. They fought extremely hard in the Gavutu Control, pushing it the distance. Unfortunately for the Royal Ravens, they were not able to defend in the final round, with Florida capturing both points in the decisive fifth round. Davpadie was incredible in the game, posting a 30-19 stat line to clinch the sweep for the Mutineers.

This loss is likely disappointing for London, a team that many had pegged in the top tier of the CDL alongside the Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas. After an impressive set of qualifiers, the team find themselves with their backs against the wall. They drop down to the elimination bracket and will have no room for errors the rest of the tournament.

Florida have long been looked at as a talented roster but there was always something holding them back. With this victory, it seems like the team are finally sorting out their roles and playing within themselves. A Mutineers squad that knows how to play together is a scary sight for the rest of the CDL.

Florida now move on to the second round of the Major Two winners bracket and will play the winner of the Boston Breach and Los Angeles Guerillas on Saturday, April 2 at 3:30pm CT. London will face the Paris Legion in the losers bracket tomorrow at 2pm CT.