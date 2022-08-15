Florida Mutineers’ entire starting roster to hit free agency ahead of 2023 Call of Duty League season

The Florida Mutineers could have a new-look roster heading into the 2023 Call of Duty League season as the team announced all four starters are unrestricted free agents ahead of the new league year.

Davpadie, who started his rookie season with the team, is still under contract for the upcoming season and remains the only player currently signed to the organization. Florida general manager OGRE2 took to Twitter to explain the team’s intentions moving into next season.

https://twitter.com/TomRyanOGRE2/with_replies

Skyz, Owakening, and Yeez all have contracts that are set to expire on Aug. 22 at the end of the 2022 league year. MajorManiak and 2ReaL, players the team signed in June ahead of the season’s fourth and final Major of the year, will not have the options on their contracts exercised, according to OGRE2.

There is an expectation within the CDL that Skyz and HyDra will be on the New York Subliners. HyDra has spent the last two seasons with New York and there are rumors that Skyz is set to join him, leaving two more starting spots open for the Subliners.

There has not been any indication where Owakening could land, but returning to the Mutineers remains a possibility. It is also unclear whether Davpadie will figure into the starting rotation or will continue to be a substitute as he was at the end of the 2022 season.

Their 2022 campaign saw Florida finish ninth in the CDL regular season standings, which left the team on the outside looking in for the CDL Playoffs. The Mutineers finished with a 13-18 match record and 54-67 map record on the year.