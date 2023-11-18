First again? CoD streamer unlocks Interstellar and Borealis MW3 camos after 195-hour grind

Twitch Streamer Reidboyy is back at it again just eight days after MW3’s full release, having just unlocked both the Interstellar and Borealis camos. It only took four 48-hour streams and 195 hours of his own time, but the grind paid off…right?

In a span of just five days after completing MW3’s mastery camo challenges, Rediboyy returned to Twitter on Nov. 17 to brag about allegedly being the first to unlock both Interstellar and Borealis camos in MW3.

After unlocking the Interstellar on Nov. 12, Reidboyy made it his mission to obtain the Borealis. The previous three-day grind transformed into four 48-hour live streams that finally ended on Nov. 17 when Reidboyy showed off the Borealis camo.

FIRST TO HAVE BOTH INTERSTELLAR AND BOREALIS UNLOCKED???? pic.twitter.com/cgQ0BGRQaY — Reidboyy (@Reidboy24) November 17, 2023

The Borealis camo is the Zombie mastery camo and the final end-game reward from Zombies mode in MW3. It works similarly to the multiplayer final mastery camo, Interstellar. There are multiple steps to unlock the Borealis camo in MWZ. First, you must complete the four base camo challenges for all 36 weapons. After unlocking the Golden Enigma, you must then unlock the Zircon Scale camo on every weapon (by getting 300 Pack-a-Punch kills) and, finally, complete the Serpentinite camo challenge (by getting 10 special or elite zombie kills).

Staying up all day and night doesn’t sound difficult when your job is literally playing video games and providing entertainment to your viewers. But Reidboyy takes things a step further by dedicating so many back-to-back hours to MW3 with the end goal of the Borealis in sight at all times. I imagine Reidboyy slept soundly for a few hours between streams and dreamt of holding that cool green Aurora-colored gun. But his goal turned into reality 195 hours later.

What’s left for Reidboyy to achieve in CoD? Will his grind ever end? Well, he’s already back on Twitch less than 24 hours since unlocking the Borealis camo, with his eyes set on the MW2 Zombie Bioluminescent camo next.