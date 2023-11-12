Streamer does it again, unlocks all of MW3’s multiplayer Mastery camos in just 3 days

The grind has been quite real for him.

For some gamers, the Call of Duty grind is more than just a hobby. It’s a lifestyle and a passion. For Twitch streamer Reidboyy, unlocking weapon camos is a business, and business is good.

For the second year in a row, Reidboyy has reportedly become the first CoD player to unlock the game’s multiplayer Mastery camo, this time in Modern Warfare 3. A grind that will likely take most players weeks and months took Reidboyy just under 76 hours.

🏆 FIRST PERSON IN THE WORLD TO UNLOCK INTERSTELLAR IN #MWIII 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cK2s85wZrK — Reidboyy (@Reidboy24) November 12, 2023

Just a year after becoming the first player to unlock Modern Warfare 2’s Polyatomic camo, Reidboyy did it yet again with MW3’s glorious Interstellar camo.

To unlock the final Mastery camo in MW3, players need to complete the four base camo challenges for all 36 of MW3’s new weapons. Then, there are three other sets of camo challenges for the other Mastery camos (Gilded, Forged, and Priceless).

That means Reidboy unlocked over 250 camos before unlocking Interstellar, because once every gun has Priceless unlocked, Insterstellar becomes available for every gun. And with the sweet design, it’s no wonder he’s pumped about being the first to get it.

So, how did he do it? Effort, determination, minimal sleep, and a whole lot of War Mode. The Overwatch-like mode where one team escorts a payload while the other defends it as they attempt to launch a missile.

The key in War, though, is that there are no killstreaks, so players are free to run around and hunt kills for camos without having to worry about hellfire being rained on them from the skies.

FIRST PERSON IN THE WORLD TO UNLOCK POLYATOMIC IN #MWII pic.twitter.com/9i0Swzbdp1 — Reidboyy (@Reidboy24) November 2, 2022

Up next for Reidboyy is to do it all over again in Zombies mode, which has its own set of Mastery camos. Some would argue that mode’s Mastery camo, Borealis, is even cooler, so it doesn’t look like Reidboyy’s schedule will be changing much in the near future.