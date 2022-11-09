New weapons, new platforms, new things to grind for.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 already features a tremendous amount of guns, but that number will only grow with seasonal updates throughout the year.

Activision finally unveiled more of what players can expect in season 01 in a blog post on Nov. 9, revealing a whopping four new guns coming to the game. The weapons can also be used in Warzone 2, so the battle pass is the place to be when the update launches.

Some guns will be available at launch, some are in the battle pass, and one will come in a new update in December. In total, there are two assault rifles, one submachine gun, and one sniper rifle being added with the new season.

Here are all four of the new weapons coming to Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ in season 01 on Nov. 16 and beyond.

BAS-P

Image via Activision

Platform: Bruen Ops

Bruen Ops Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun How to unlock: Season 01 battle pass

Season 01 battle pass Availability: Season 01 launch

“An aggressive fire rate and modular frame make the BAS-P perfect for the discerning operator who wants to customize their submachine gun. Subsonic ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy team.”

Victus XMR

Image via Activision

Platform: Imperatorium

Imperatorium Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle How to unlock: Season 01 battle pass

Season 01 battle pass Availability: Season 01 launch

“Hard hitting, bolt action sniper rifle with .50 cal BMG ammunition. Its tungsten sabot tipped bullets are fast and powerful, but require precise shots over long distances.”

M13B

Image via Activision

Platform: Bruen Ops

Bruen Ops Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle How to unlock: Store bundle or weapon unlock challenge

Store bundle or weapon unlock challenge Availability: Season 01 launch

“The M13B features a short-stroke pistol system that allows for a high rate of fire and low recoil.”

Chimera assault rifle

Image via Activision

Platform: Bruen Ops

Bruen Ops Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle How to unlock: Store bundle or weapon unlock challenge

Store bundle or weapon unlock challenge Availability: Season 01 Reloaded

“With an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters combat. Subsonic Ammo hides skulls from the enemy team.”