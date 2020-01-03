Double Weapon XP is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

It’s time to rank up those seldom-used guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this weekend: Double Weapon XP is now live.

To celebrate the first weekend of 2020, Infinity Ward is rewarding players with the best way to rank up and unlock attachments for guns in the game. Double Weapon XP combined with a fast-paced playlist like Shoot House 24/7 makes customizing weapons a breeze.

Not only that, but Double Weapon XP is also live in Spec Ops. So even if you’re apprehensive to use a gun in multiplayer, it can also be ranked up in the PvE co-op mode of Modern Warfare.

No other playlist changes were made, so both Shoot House 24/7 and Grind are still active. That could change come early next week, though, so make sure to experience them while they’re still active.

The Double XP for weapon rank-ups lasts through the morning of Monday, Jan. 6, so make sure to equip everything you can throughout the weekend.