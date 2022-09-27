Don’t worry if you couldn’t spot enemies in the MW2 beta—Infinity Ward is working on it

The developers are listening to feedback from the second weekend of the beta.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta has ended, and Infinity Ward has released another blog post to explain what features they’ll be working on based on player feedback.

One of the biggest issues during both weekends of the beta was that many players deemed it too difficult to see enemies. The developers claim the feedback was slightly more positive during the second weekend, but they’ll continue to “tweak enemy visibility to allow for better visual tracking of opponents.” Just don’t expect the return of the traditional nameplate.

Thank you for an incredible two weekends of the #ModernWarfare2 Beta! Now we begin the countdown to launch…



See you October 28th!https://t.co/94pdL2aPrX — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 27, 2022

Infinity Ward also confirmed the community’s reaction to footstep audio was “more positive in Beta Weekend Two” and that it will continue to balance enemy and friendly footsteps before MWII launches in October

Another part of the game the developers will keep working on is disbanding lobbies, which has been a point of contention in the community. Infinity Ward feels it is an “important feature” and is looking for “potential” solutions for launch.

The post also mentions that the developers were happy with the results of weapon changes in weekend two and that they have more changes coming in the full game. The third-person playlists were also popular, and Infinity Ward is “making refinements” to the shoulder swapping feature.

Bugs in the Ground War and Invasion playlists were also highlighted in weekend two, which the developers are working to address before the game releases next month.

After the first weekend of the MW II Beta, Infinity Ward responded to player feedback, but the response didn’t meet most player expectations. The developer confirmed that it would stand by its decision to keep the mini-map as is, meaning it won’t revert to the classic mini-map featured in previous titles. Other changes mentioned in the post were positively received, though.

Modern Warfare II releases on Oct. 28.