If you kill an enemy in a Call of Duty game and your weapon is naked and ugly in the killcam, did the kill even really matter?

Having a sick camo on your gun is more important than you might like to admit. Thankfully, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dozens of cool skins to unlock, including mastery camos. But one of the coolest mastery camos came from another CoD game.

Damascus was a mastery camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare back in 2019, and it’s become a favorite for players everywhere, partly because of the grind it took to unlock it and partly because it’s a genuinely cool camo design.

Thankfully, Damascus camo has made its triumphant return in MW2, and it can even be used in Warzone 2 and DMZ. The next time you frag an enemy and have them raging at their killcam, you can also mesmerize them with some Damascus to really pour some extra salt in the fresh wound.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Damascus weapon camo in MW2.

How to get Damascus camo in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Damascus camo has returned in MW2—kind of.

It’s not really a camo at all, but the design is in the game on a select number of weapons, with more weapons likely to get the treatment over time. The bad news is that you will need to fork over some CoD Points if you want to have Damascus on anything.

The popular camo from Modern Warfare 2019 is available as part of a couple of bundles in the in-game store. The bundles offer blueprints for specific guns that come equipped with the Damascus camo that everyone loves and lusts after.

The original Damascus Forge bundle previously in the store featured blueprints for the Kastov 545 and X13 Auto, but the pattern and color scheme are a bit different than the Damascus players know from the previous CoD game. A newer bundle has exactly what they were looking for.

Screengrab via Activision

An example of one of these in-game packs is the Tracer Pack: Damascus Forge 2. This bundle is available for 1,600 CoD Points (around $16) and features blueprints for the Chimera assault rifle and P890 pistol. The weapons have Damascus camo on them and shoot purple tracer rounds.

The bundle also includes a Damascus tank skin, a Damascus-themed weapon charm, a weapon sticker, two weapon stickers, and an emblem.