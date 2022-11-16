CouRage and TimTheTatman show why proximity chat is Warzone 2’s best weapon

Popular YouTube content creators CouRage and TimTheTatman loaded up the recently launched Warzone 2 today, encountering several unlucky fans and harshly welcoming them to the new battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone was initially released on March 10, 2020. After years of anticipation and speculation, Activision finally dropped Warzone 2 today and has ushered in a new era for Call of Duty battle royale players.

While introducing new weapons, operators, maps, and more, perhaps Warzone 2’s most notable change may be adding in proximity chat. Proximity chat allows players to have conversations with fellow Warzone 2 players nearby. YouTube streamers TimTheTatman and CouRage already have shown how the new feature can be used to streamers’ advantage.

Streaming Warzone 2 on launch day, the two content creators were engaged in a gunfight with a random player who quickly recognized one of his opponents as TimTheTatman. Promising not to kill either Tim or CouRage, the content creators invited the unknown player to their location.

CouRage encouraged the players to come closer under the guise of adding them to their party. After eagerly joining up with the streamer, one player opened their ping wheel as instructed by the YouTuber. While the player stood idling, CouRage took advantage of the player’s vulnerable state and quickly dispatched the fan.

Uttering “Welcome to Warzone 2.0, bitch” with manic laughter, CouRage and TimTheTatman have shown that perhaps weapons are not the most dangerous tool in Warzone 2, but perhaps proximity chat is. Though TimTheTatman condemned CouRage’s deception as “mean,” all is fair in love and Warzone 2.