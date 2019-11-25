How to watch the Nov. 25 2-vs-2 Code Red Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament

The top Call of Duty: Modern Warfare streamers are going head-to-head in today’s two-vs-two Code Red tournament, hosted by BoomTV and Zippo Gaming.
The competition will bring together players like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm, and former OpTic Gaming pro turned 100 Thieves CEO, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, for a slice of the $10,000 prize pool.
The players will fight it out in teams of two through a double-elimination bracket.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including the format, schedule, participants, and streaming options.
Format
- Double elimination.
- Each match is best-of-three maps.
- Each map is first to eight rounds.
- Win by two rule disabled.
Map list by round
- Winners round one: Docks, King, Gulag Showers
- Winners round two and losers round one: Speedball, Stack, Pine
- Winners round three and losers round two: Docks, King, Gulag Showers
- Winners final and losers round three: Speedball, Stack, Pine
- Losers round four: Docks, King, Gulag Showers
- Losers round five: Speedball, Stack, Pine
- Losers final: Docks, King, Gulag Showers
- Grand finals: Speedball, Stack, Pine
- Grand finals (reset, if necessary): Docks, King, Gulag Showers
Schedule
This Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Code Red tournament will take place on Monday, Nov. 25 at 3pm CT.
Participants
The full list of teams and players has yet to be revealed. Here are the confirmed participants so far.
- Ninja
- Dr Disrespect
- Matthew “FormaL” Piper
- Malachi “Reverse2K” Greine
- Josh “JoshOG” Beaver
- Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar
- Colton “TSM_Viss” Visser
- Jake “ChocoTaco” Throop
- Douglas “DougIsRaw”
- Brosnan
- Aydan Conrad
- X2pac_thuglord
- Lyndon “LyndonFPS” Lauder
- Shaffer
- Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez
- Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson
- Cali
- Saqib “Lirik” Zahid
- Tyler “TeePee” Polchow
- Merk
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
- Seth “Scump” Abner
- Bobbyfeeno
Where to watch
The tournament is available to watch on Boom.TV’s official broadcast or alternatively on each of the streamer’s Twitch channels.