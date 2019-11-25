How to watch the Nov. 25 2-vs-2 Code Red Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament

The top Call of Duty: Modern Warfare streamers are going head-to-head in today’s two-vs-two Code Red tournament, hosted by BoomTV and Zippo Gaming.

The competition will bring together players like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm, and former OpTic Gaming pro turned 100 Thieves CEO, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, for a slice of the $10,000 prize pool.

The players will fight it out in teams of two through a double-elimination bracket.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including the format, schedule, participants, and streaming options.

Format

Double elimination.

Each match is best-of-three maps.

Each map is first to eight rounds.

Win by two rule disabled.

Map list by round

Winners round one: Docks, King, Gulag Showers

Winners round two and losers round one: Speedball, Stack, Pine

Winners round three and losers round two: Docks, King, Gulag Showers

Winners final and losers round three: Speedball, Stack, Pine

Losers round four: Docks, King, Gulag Showers

Losers round five: Speedball, Stack, Pine

Losers final: Docks, King, Gulag Showers

Grand finals: Speedball, Stack, Pine

Grand finals (reset, if necessary): Docks, King, Gulag Showers

Schedule

This Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Code Red tournament will take place on Monday, Nov. 25 at 3pm CT.

Participants

The full list of teams and players has yet to be revealed. Here are the confirmed participants so far.

Ninja

Dr Disrespect

Matthew “FormaL” Piper

Malachi “Reverse2K” Greine

Josh “JoshOG” Beaver

Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar

Colton “TSM_Viss” Visser

Jake “ChocoTaco” Throop

Douglas “DougIsRaw”

Brosnan

Aydan Conrad

X2pac_thuglord

Lyndon “LyndonFPS” Lauder

Shaffer

Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez

Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson

Cali

Saqib “Lirik” Zahid

Tyler “TeePee” Polchow

Merk

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag

Seth “Scump” Abner

Bobbyfeeno

Where to watch

The tournament is available to watch on Boom.TV’s official broadcast or alternatively on each of the streamer’s Twitch channels.