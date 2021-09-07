Call of Duty: World at War maps Dome and Castle returning in Vanguard

Veteran Call of Duty players will get to enjoy two classic maps from World at War, Dome and Castle, that are being brought back to life in Vanguard.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal gave fans a significant look at the upcoming experience. Players will engage enemies in unique environments and can play as a diverse cast of characters. They can also destroy parts of the maps as needed and customize their weapons as much as they want.

World at War’s Dome | Image via Activision

Vanguard is shipping with 20 multiplayer maps, including two maps that will be familiar to older players. Dome and Castle, two maps originally featured in Call of Duty: World at War, are returning in Vanguard. But they’ll receive slight changes to match the Vanguard style and design.

World at War’s Castle | Image via Activision

The shoji screens on Castle are now destructible, introducing a new level of gameplay not present in the map’s original form. Fans can expect similar changes across all maps, including Dome. The maps will also include new graphical details like grime, dirt, wear, burn marks, and other details to “give life” to every part of the map, according to the Call of Duty website.

Dome and Castle will include the new combat fog effect, which kicks up realistic dust into the air during gunfights. These changes should give the two maps a nice makeover without ruining the original experience.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on Nov. 5.