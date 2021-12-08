Call of Duty: Warzone’s substantial Pacific update is now available for all to download ahead of its release this afternoon—and the patch notes are online as well.

Raven Software pushed the patch notes for the update live late last night and it’s quite a long read. The notes highlight everything from the new modes and maps added in Warzone Pacific, along with all of the new weapons joining the battle royale from Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Verdansk has gone dark.



In twelve hours, Caldera will welcome new visitors. 🏝️ #Warzone Pacific Early Access begins at 9 AM PST on December 8th.



With Verdansk gone, the new Caldera will now become the de facto map in Warzone alongside Rebirth Island, the smaller variant for modes like Resurgence. But when players drop into classic battle royale, it will be on the lush Pacific island set in World War II.

One of the biggest changes to Warzone in Caldera is public events, which will happen at the onset of new gas circles. The first circle will include weapon crates or cash drops, the second will have loadout drops, the third will bring a fire sale, and so on. The initial circle of each game will be larger, too.

Once Caldera is live, players can hop into one of two modes: Vanguard Royale or Battle Royale. Vanguard Royale is the BR experience but with Vanguard weapons and equipment only, including the new fighter jets. Battle Royale will include weapons and gear from Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare.

Players can look forward to a new Gulag experience, a slew of new vehicles, new contracts, and new mechanics such as anti-aircraft guns, gasoline cans, and adjustments to gameplay.

Also part of the update, Warzone’s new RICOCHET anti-cheat PC kernel-level driver will activate first in the Asia-Pacific region before expanding worldwide, hopefully stemming the tide of hackers and cheaters trying to ruin the experience for gamers everywhere.

The massive list of patch notes for Warzone Pacific season one can be found below or on the Raven Software website.

Modes

Vanguard Royale

“We’ve created a brand new Battle Royale experience, true to the spirit of Vanguard.”

This new mode will focus on a few key pillars:

Dogfighting Planes & Anti-Air Combat Jump into Fighter Planes to rain down pain on foes or head for the Anti-Aircraft Guns to shoot them out of the skies.

Core Vanguard Experience Players will play with a WWII-era ruleset, having access to Vanguard-only themed Weapons, Operators, Vehicles, Killstreaks, and more. This ruleset will extend to custom Player Loadouts.

New Environmental Hazards Bombing Runs will occur throughout each game at random at any given time. These will be announced and appear on the Tac Map as a red circle, so eyes to the skies!



In addition to the above, a number of changes should be expected, including but not limited to:

Larger Initial Circle The radii and times for Circle collapses have been rebalanced to accommodate dogfighting further into the mid-late game. The overall game length remains the same as Battle Royale.

Public Events The new Public Event structure is as follows: Circle 1 Weapon Crates or Cash Drops Circle 2 Loadout Drops Circle 3 Fire Sale Circle 4 Weapon Crates or Cash Drops (High Probability) Resurgence or Jailbreak or Loadout Drops (Low Probability) Circle 5 Restock Circle 6 Loadout Drops Circle 7 & 8 Public Events conclude, you’re on your own!



“Inspired by the positive reception of Operation: Flashback, the team wanted to bring these Public Events across to Vanguard Royale. We also heard the feedback that Players still wanted to feel a sense of strategy and mastery, so we have made some key changes to remove the haphazardness of Public Events in this mode.”

Buy Stations (Vanguard Royale) Loadout Markers will be available for purchase after the Loadout Drop Public Event. UAV’s will not be available from Buy Stations in this mode but can be acquired as Contract rewards.



Vanguard Resurgence

“With thanks to our friends at Beenox, the beloved Resurgence gameplay experience drops into the Pacific! This mode is tailored to a selection of hand-picked POI’s on the new Caldera map. With a max Player count of 48, this mode will follow the same WWII-era ruleset designed for Vanguard Royale, but with the gameplay that Players have come to know and love from Rebirth Island.

This mode is a great way for players old and new alike to learn the new POI’s on the Caldera, with Rebirth Resurgence returning to the Playlist rotation on December 16th.”

Battle Royale

“The greatest Call of Duty sandbox ever! In this version of Caldera, anything goes. Access Vehicles, Weapons, Operators, Killstreaks, new Contracts, new Public Events and more from every timeline!

Whilst the overall game time for Battle Royale remains aligned with the Verdansk experience, we have used our learnings and findings from the past two years of Warzone development to refine the circle speeds to better reflect the size and topography of Caldera, with slower Circle closing speeds but a faster time between Circles to give players more time to traverse the peak!”

New vehicles

Fighter Plane Rain down destruction and reign supreme with the Fighter Plane. This versatile two-seater vehicle provides as much combat support with its front-mounted weapon systems as it does squad support—via sonar ability that pings enemy troop locations as well as legendary crates.

Utility Truck With room for two in the front and however-many-you-can-fit in the back, the Utility Truck is a powerhouse cargo and transport vehicle that shakes off incoming fire while plowing through any terrain stupid enough to get in its way. Additional variant swaps cargo space for high-powered AA attachment so you can rule the skies and the ground.

Squad Transport Agile turns and a frame built to take punishment make the Squad Transport ideal for relocating up to four Operators across the battlefield. Best-in-class suspension devours off-road obstacles for breakfast, and a ripping top speed means plenty of dust for your enemies to eat.



New Contracts

Three new types of Contract will spawn in Caldera including:

[TOP SECRET] A Contract is selected at random but with significantly increased rewards. Who knows what you’re gonna get?

Big Game Bounty Time to hunt down an enemy Operator with an impressive elimination count – assuming you’re confident enough to risk it! Rules: Will only show on the Tac Map at the end of the 1st Circle. Will not select the same target multiple times in a row.

Supply Drop A valuable Supply Drop crate will drop into the map that only your squad has the coordinates to… but be careful, other teams can see the green smoke and try to steal it!



New Public Events

Restock All supply boxes on the map will close again and refresh their loot.

Resurgence For a short duration, the Resurgence effect will allow Players to respawn so long as a teammate is boots on the ground.

Cash Drop The well known Plunder Cash Drops will begin to spawn.

Heavy Weapons Crate New and highly desirable Weapons can be obtained from these crates.



New mechanics

Flying Players are now able to operate the Fighter Plane. Take to the skies! But don’t get too comfortable.

Anti-Aircraft Gun Fixed to the ground or mounted on the back of a Utility Truck, use this heavy duty Weaponry to clear the skies of those pesky planes.

Gasoline Can Pick them up, ignite them, throw them, send them up an ascender, set up a trap, shoot at them on the ground or in someone’s hands (you decide). These new little toys will explode, causing damage and releasing a non-toxic smoke to blind your enemies.

Shallow Water Molotov Cocktails and Thermites that are thrown into water will now behave similarly to Smoke Grenades. The Tracer Perk effect will be enabled for Players in water that reaches their ankles. The Cold Blooded Perk effect will be enabled for Players in water that reaches their knees. Players are unable to lie prone in knee-deep water.



Gameplay adjustments

The Stopping Power Field Upgrade has been removed from loot.

The Gulag will now allow the victor to redeploy with the Weapon(s) and equipment that remain at the end of the duel.

Buy Station UAVs now cost $6,000, up from $4,000 when available.

Loadout Drop Markers These can only be purchased at Buy Stations after the first free Loadout Drop Public Event has taken place. This change only affects Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale.

Dead Silence This Field Upgrade will now refresh on the first kill only, with reduced drop rates found in loot. “We will continue to monitor the strength of this Field Upgrade over the season.”

Melee Damage Melee and non-Melee Weapons will now require at least three hits to achieve Melee Finisher damage.

Lethal Equipment Claymore Damage increased to 200, up from 150 Frag Grenade Damage increased to 112/225, up from 70/140 Molotov Cocktail Damage per tick increased to 21|36|43, up from 15|25|30 Duration increased to ~12.5 seconds, up from ~6.5 seconds Proximity Mine Damage increased to 225, up from 200 Semtex Damage increased to 74/150, up from 70/140 Throwing Knife Damage increased to 250, up from 200, on hits to Upper Torso and Headshots



“Lethal Equipment has been revised to pack a heavier punch. This balance pass should provide more versatility and provide more impactful hits for Players not at max plates. With this change if a lethal did not down a player with full plates it still will not. However, it will now be a critical hit to players with little or no plates (the exception being the throwing knife).”

Tactical Equipment Decoy Grenade Will now fire rubber bullets with a chance to hit nearby enemies dealing 1 point of damage Heartbeat Sensor Pulse time increased to 6 seconds, up from 3 seconds Snapshot Grenade Detection radius increased to 28 meters, up from 14 meters Stim Will additionally apply a 3 second boost that increases movement, slide, and sprint speed Stun Grenade Stun duration decreased to 2.5/4.5 seconds, down from 4.7/5.5 seconds



“With these changes, our goal is to provide Players with a range of viable Tactical Equipment to choose from, rather than feeling disadvantaged for exploring outside of the commonly accepted choices – notably Stuns, Heartbeat Sensor, and Flash Grenades.”

Gas Mask The Gas Mask animation will now wait for reloading, Armor Plate insertion, or Grenade throwing animations to complete.



“We know that the Gas Mask is a crucial tool for survival but at times it can also be detrimental. This change is intended to maintain Player agency and provide more control around the mask, while still giving players already inside the circle the tactical edge.”

New weapons (Launch)

Assault Rifle

AS44 (VG) Fast firing full-auto assault rifle ideal for close to mid-range engagements.

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) High-accuracy and low-recoil allow this assault rifle precision at longer ranges.

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) High-caliber full-auto with accuracy for long distance engagements.

Cooper Carbine (VG) This short range AR is easy to control with a fast fire rate. Available via the Season One Battle Pass.

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG) Four-round burst rifle, accurate at medium to long range.

NZ-41 (VG) Full-auto assault rifle with very accurate initial fire. Recoil becomes difficult to control with sustained fire.

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Versatile assault rifle adaptable to any situation.

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Quick and mobile full-auto assault rifle. Ideal for pushing enemy positions at short to medium range.



Handgun

1911 (VG) Versatile semi-automatic pistol accurate at close and medium range.

Klauser (VG) Steady high-caliber semi-automatic pistol more effective at range than other pistols.

Machine Pistol (VG) Very fast firing fully-automatic pistol. Effective at close range.

RATT (VG) Fast-firing semi-automatic pistol. Effective at close range.

Top Break (VG) High-caliber revolver effective out to medium range.



Launcher

M1 Bazooka (VG) Shoulder-fired launcher firing 60mm explosive rockets. Highly effective against vehicles.

MK11 Launcher (VG) Repurposed launcher firing two-inch mortars. Very effective against infantry.

Panzerfaust (VG) Disposable launcher firing a shaped charge warhead. Effective against vehicles and infantry.

Panzerschreck (VG) Shoulder-fired launcher firing 88mm explosive rockets. Highly effective against vehicles.



Light Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Full-auto LMG with accurate initial fire. Recoil becomes difficult to control with sustained fire.

DP27 (VG) Versatile LMG capable of full-auto accuracy up to medium range and accurate in burst at long range.

MG42 (VG) Extreme rate-of-fire LMG able to suppress enemy forces at medium range.

Type 11 (VG) Lighter LMG offers additional maneuverability to reposition during battle.



Melee

Combat Shield (VG) Improvised armored shield. Impenetrable to ballistics and resistant to most explosives.

FS Fighting Knife (VG) Commando fighting knife. Effective at surprise attacks or in close-quarters fighting.

Sawtooth (VG) A club crafted from the jaws of the ocean’s most fearsome predator. Available via the Season One Battle Pass.



Shotgun

Combat Shotgun (VG) Pump-action shotgun offering additional effective range.

Double Barrel (VG) Break-action shotgun with a fast rate-of-fire. Effective at close range.

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Prototype shotgun with a revolving cylinder. Effective at close range.

Gracey Auto (VG) Semi-auto shotgun with a very fast rate-of-fire. Effective at very close range.



Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG) Heavier bolt-action rifle offers increased stability. Immediately lethal almost anywhere on the body.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) Heavy semi-automatic anti-tank rifle with devastating performance against infantry and vehicles alike. Available via the Season One Battle Pass.

Kar98k (VG) Versatile bolt-action rifle. Immediately lethal to the torso and head.

Type 99 (VG) Lighter bolt-action rifle offers additional maneuverability. Immediately lethal to the upper torso and head.



Submachine Gun

M1912 (VG) High rate-of-fire SMG with high ammo capacity. Ideal for close range engagements.

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Workhorse SMG suited to all short to medium range engagements.

Owen (VG) High-caliber full-auto SMG with accuracy for medium ranges.

PPSh-41 (VG) Incredibly fast firing SMG that eliminates close range threats quickly.

Sten (VG) High-mobility full-auto SMG ideal for flanking enemy positions.

Type 100 (VG) High-accuracy and low recoil SMG offering additional effective range.



Tactical Rifle

G-43 (VG) High rate-of-fire semi-automatic rifle most effective at medium range.

M1 Garand (VG) Versatile rifle offering effective accuracy and stopping power at all ranges.

SVT-40 (VG) High-caliber semi-automatic battle rifle. Especially effective with headshots.



New weapons (in-season)

Melee

Katana (VG) A single-edged Japanese longsword. Deadly in close quarters combat. Available later in Season One via Store Bundle.



New unlock challenge missions (BOCW)

Grav: Assault Rifle (BOCW) Using Assault Rifles, kill 3 enemies who are at a lower elevation in 15 different completed matches.

.410 Ironhide: Shotgun (BOCW) Using Shotguns, get 2 Point Blank kills in 15 different completed matches.



Weapon adjustments

“Please be aware that a balance update will be released shortly after launch that will include considerable changes across Weapons from all 3 Chapters (MW/BOCW/VG). More information about this update will be made available via our social channels and Trello board.”

Melee

Ballistic Knife (BOCW) Melee damage decreased to 90, down from 135

Battle Axe (BOCW) Damage decreased to 135, down from 175

Cane (BOCW) Damage decreased to 135, down from 150

Kali Sticks (MW) Damage decreased to 65, down from 90 Lunge Distance decreased by 7.7% Melee Finisher now requires 4 hits, up from 2 Note: These changes also affect MW Multiplayer

Mace (BOCW) Damage decreased to 135, down from 150

Sai (BOCW) Damage decreased to 70, down from 135 Lunge Distance decreased 7.7% Melee Finisher now requires 4 hits, up from 2



Prestige

“At the start of Season One, your Season Level will refresh to Level 1 and your progress will resume from the highest Prestige Level you achieved previously — three, if you reached the top level during the pre-season.

Starting with Season One, every 10 levels within Prestige offers a new Zombies and a Multiplayer / Warzone Pacific Challenge to complete for XP and a Calling Card. Complete all 20 within a seasonal set for that game mode to unlock an incredible animated Calling Card that shows off your elite abilities.”

This season offers four additional Prestiges to achieve across the first 200 levels, as well as a new Weapon Blueprint:

Level 50 New Prestige Emblem Weapon Blueprint Battle Pass Tier Skip

Level 100 New Prestige Emblem Battle Pass Tier Skip

Level 150 New Prestige Emblem Battle Pass Tier Skip

Level 190 All Season Challenges Available

Level 200 New Prestige Emblem Battle Pass Tier Skip Master Prestige Calling Card

Levels 250–1,000 Ability to earn additional Prestige Levels, if they were not reached during the pre-season.



“Your Prestige-leveling journey is synchronized between Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, meaning you can progress through Season Levels and increase your Prestige Level by earning XP in either game!”