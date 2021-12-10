Raven has been quick on the trigger for fixes in Warzone Pacific thus far.

The second update in as many days for Call of Duty: Warzone just went live, fixing bugs and tweaking several of the game’s new weapons from Vanguard.

The NZ-41, M1912 (formerly known as the M1928), Owen Gun, PPSh-41, Sten, and Type 100 have all received changes. Namely, the Owen Gun and Type 100 received various buffs while the NZ-41, PPSh-41, M1912, and Sten have all seen some nerfs.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



We've asked the planes to quiet down a bit, fixed a few bugs, and made some more Weapon adjustments!



— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 10, 2021

Bloom is also being heavily nerfed on Vanguard guns. Bloom, which factors into every weapon’s accuracy in Vanguard, is on Vanguard’s weapons in Warzone too. Raven addressed it in the notes, saying that it won’t exist moving forward, eventually.

“With this update, we have drastically reduced the amount of ‘Bloom’ on all base Vanguard Weapons,” Raven said. “In the future, we will be removing Bloom from Vanguard Weapons entirely. This process will take time, as we will need to determine adequate downsides to counterbalance the removal of Bloom, which will vary based on each individual Weapon and the type of Attachment they are attributed to.”

The other main change was a big-time nerf to the volume of planes in Vanguard Royale. If you could barely hear yourself think in the new mode thanks to constant, loud aircrafts in the skies above Caldera, you weren’t alone. The volume has been toned down.

Other changes in the notes include tweaks to a couple of barrel attachments and some foregrip attachments. The full list of the patch notes for the Dec. 10 update can be found below.

General

Reduced the volume of aerial gameplay elements such as Fighter Planes, Bombing Runs, and Airstrike Killstreaks.

Gameplay

Fighter Planes are no longer able to auto-target parachuting players.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Vanguard Operators Levels would begin at zero instead of one.

Fixed an issue causing Players to be kicked for inactivity while using the static Anti-Aircraft Gun.

Fixed an issue causing Players bought back by teammates to return without access to Weapons or their fists.

Weapons

General

The M1928 (VG), also known as Submachine Gun Alpha (VG), has been changed to M1912 (VG)

Weapon adjustments

Assault Rifle

NZ-41 (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Recoil increased



Sniper Rifle

Swiss K31 (BOCW) Second Damage Range added Minimum Damage decreased to 80, down from 95 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.8, down from 1.9 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.7, down from 1.8



Submachine Gun

M1912 (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 460 units, down from 600

Owen Gun (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 39, up from 34 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 675 units, down from 850 Mid Damage Range decreased to 850, down from 1500 Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.45 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.45 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.45 Lower Torso Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1 Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.45 Right Upper Arms Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.45

PPSh-41 (VG) Maximum Damage decreased to 23, down from 27 Mid Damage decreased to 20, down from 22 Min Damage decreased to 17, down from 18 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 400, down from 500 Mid Damage Range decreased to 540, down from 900 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.5 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to .9, down from 1

Sten (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.06, down from 1.1 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

Type 100 (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 28, up from 22 Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 17 Min Damage increased to 18, up from 15 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.6



Attachments

Attachment adjustments

Barrel

M1912 (VG) Chariot 5.5” Horizontal and Vertical recoil decreased by two percent

MG42 (VG) Krausnick 450mm B42MG Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by three percent VDD 680mm 31M Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by six percent

Sten (VG) SA 65mm Rapid Fire Rate Multiplier decreased by 23 percent



Foregrip

MG42 (VG) Carver Foregrip Vertical Recoil Control decreased by two percent



Magazine