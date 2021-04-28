A minor update for Call of Duty: Warzone is now live, focusing on fixing some issues with the Hunt for Adler limited-time event.
Players attempting to finish the challenges in Hunt for Adler were met with an issue where progress wouldn't track. But today's update should fix that problem.
The event is nearly over and Raven Software says that it's "considering several options and will update you soon" on what it plans to do about possibly extending the event's duration.
Other bug fixes in the patch include several new out-of-bounds glitches, a reduction in the size of first and second circles in Verdansk Resurgence, and the disabling of open mic at the end of matches with infinite respawn mechanics.
At the end of the notes, Raven teased its next update, which will include changes to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog, and ADS firing speed on Cold War attachments.
The full patch notes can be read below:
General
- The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.
- End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of season three last week.
Bug fixes
- “Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event
- Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended.
- Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.
- Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.
- Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.
- Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.
- Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.
- The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.
- Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.
- The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles. Thanks Geeky P.