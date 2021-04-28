You can download it now.

A minor update for Call of Duty: Warzone is now live, focusing on fixing some issues with the Hunt for Adler limited-time event.

Players attempting to finish the challenges in Hunt for Adler were met with an issue where progress wouldn't track. But today's update should fix that problem.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live now!



Includes fixes for the Hunt for Adler event, map exploits, and various other issues.



The Season Three notes have been updated (see *April 28th - Update): https://t.co/IeZQAgkEqI pic.twitter.com/QCSu0XwNX5 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 28, 2021

The event is nearly over and Raven Software says that it's "considering several options and will update you soon" on what it plans to do about possibly extending the event's duration.

Other bug fixes in the patch include several new out-of-bounds glitches, a reduction in the size of first and second circles in Verdansk Resurgence, and the disabling of open mic at the end of matches with infinite respawn mechanics.

At the end of the notes, Raven teased its next update, which will include changes to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog, and ADS firing speed on Cold War attachments.

The full patch notes can be read below:

General

The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of season three last week.

Bug fixes