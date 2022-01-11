Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty: Vanguard’s season 1.5 update

The update goes live in a couple of hours.

The first major update for Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2022 is just around the corner—and the patch notes are already available.

Sledgehammer Games revealed today that the Vanguard season 1.5 update will go live today, Jan. 11, at 6pm CT. The patch is set to feature a plethora of changes, including bug fixes, weapon balancing, and spawn logic adjustments.

The #Vanguard Season 1.5 update goes live today at 4 PM PT!



✔️ Bug & stability fixes

✔️ Weapon balancing

✔️ Content updates



👇👀 https://t.co/F8rxwyNS2u — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 11, 2022

Most notably for fans of public multiplayer, Incendiary Grenades have been nerfed. The Dauntless and Fortified perks have also been adjusted to help players deal with the multiple sources of fire damage in Vanguard. Sledgehammer even “reduced how long players are affected by Stun Grenades,” which should be a welcome change for competitive and casual players alike.

In addition, the Mortar Barrage killstreak should be slightly less annoying moving forward since its duration and number of strikes have been reduced. The M1 Garand, Type 99, 3-Line Rifle, and Kar98k were the weapons that Sledgehammer targeted in this patch. The devs also “ adjusted some of those crazy Control spawns and remedied a few issues resulting in packet burst.”

Sledgehammer made sure to let fans know that it has heard the community’s feedback and criticism of Vanguard. The devs said that we “can expect more updates coming to Vanguard before Season 2.”

Here are the full multiplayer patch notes for Vanguard’s season 1.5 update.

Stability

Several sources of packet burst have been identified and resolved.

Several sources of multiplayer crash errors have been identified and resolved.

Xbox Series X players will no longer experience game crashing with CDN setting enabled.

Playing with keyboard and mouse will no longer result in ‘controller needed’ message.

Spawns

Spawn logic has been tuned to improve small maps with higher player counts.

Adjusted spawn logic for Domination on Dome.

Spawns in Control mode have been significantly adjusted to: Prevent out-of-map spawns on Tuscan. Prevent spawning in the enemy’s line-of-sight on Bocage. Prevent players from spawning directly on teammates.



Weapons and equipment: Bug fixes

Attack / Guard Dog kills now count toward Panzerfaust Camo Challenges.

STG “Reptilian” Camo Weapon Challenge is now tracking Bloodthirsty kills.

STG “Predatory” Camo Weapon Challenge is now tracking Multikills.

Katana unlock Challenge is now tracking properly.

3-Line Rifle can now be reloaded with the ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope equipped.

Addressed an issue that prevented the “Kill an Enemy While They Have a Spy Plane Active 5 Times” challenge from tracking in the Counter Measures career challenges.

Addressed an issue where care packages would land out of reach when playing Armageddon on Tuscan and Daus Haus.

Player selected camos will now appear during the match intro sequence.

Locked Camos and attachments can no longer be swapped onto unlocked weapons.

A bug resulting in missing Post-Match Flow has been fixed.

A bug resulting in Type 100 Blueprint “Thunderhead” being invisibly in the pre-match countdown has been fixed.

Weapons and equipment: Balancing changes

Weapons M1 Garand Reduced recoil. Type 99 Reduced aim flinch. Reduced ADS time. Retain one shot kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used. 3-Line Rifle Reduced ADS time. Kar98 Retain one shot kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used.

Ammo Hollow Points Removed damage range penalties.

Equipment Stun Grenade Reduced Stun Grenade damage in Hardcore modes. Reduced how long players are affected by Stun Grenades. Incendiary Grenade Damage has been reduced.

Killstreaks Mortar Barrage Duration of Mortar Strike has been reduced. Number of Mortar Strikes per streak has been reduced. Addressed issue where Mortar Barrage deployment was inconsistent.

Perks High Alert Slight delay added before perk activates after being seen by an enemy. Dauntless Gives immunity to fire and burning effects including Incendiary Rounds, Flamenaut, and lingering fire on the ground. Fortified Reduces fire damage taken by 30 percent. Reduces excessive damage of all explosives.



Maps

Polish pass to improve and fix player collision issues with map environments.

Overall polish pass on destructibles throughout all maps.

UI/UX

“Seasonal Challenge” menu is now present in the Challenges tab.

Players will no longer experience visual rank swapping between players in Private Matches.

The Objective progression bar will no longer clips into reticles.

Unintended distortion of MVP images has been fixed.

The continuous post-game level-up animation when players reach prestige three has been fixed.

Store: menu navigation has improved when viewing and toggling between bundles.

You can read about the upcoming Zombies content update in Sledgehammer and Treyarch’s blog posts.