Call of Duty: Vanguard set to introduce 20 multiplayer maps, 12 new operators, and over three dozen weapons

Call of Duty: Vanguard is just around the corner and fans can finally see what new multiplayer content they can expect at launch and throughout season one in the roadmap released today.

Vanguard takes players back to a World War II setting, complete with an exciting campaign and robust multiplayer mode. Fans can also expect a thrilling Zombies mode developed by Treyarch and full integration with Call of Duty: Warzone.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1453768531967766528?s=20

Vanguard’s multiplayer mode will include 20 maps, several iconic game modes, and a few new modes that introduce an exciting change of place. Here are the confirmed game modes for Vanguard:

Free for all

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Search and Destroy

Hardpoint

Patrol

Patrol is a new mode that’s a “new contender for competitive fun.” Fans can also expect additional modes post-launch, including two newer modes called the “competitive standard” and a “small-team tactical mainstay.” The competitive standard might be referring to Control, which was one of the game modes used in the Call of Duty League last year.

The small-team mode is likely Gunfight, a popular coice where smaller teams face off on smaller maps. Fans can also enjoy Champion Hill, which was included in Vanguard’s alpha and beta.

The core modes listed above can be played on 16 maps:

Battle of Berlin

Bocage

Castle

Das Haus

Decoy

Demyansk

Desert Siege

Dome

Eagle’s Nest

Gavutu

Hotel Royal

Numa Numa

Oasis

Red Star

Sub Pens

Tuscan

Dome and Castle should be familiar to older fans of the franchise since they first appeared in Call of Duty: World at War. Fans will also see the return of the iconic multiplayer map Shipment on Nov. 17. Three new multiplayer maps are coming as well when season one launches on Dec. 2.

Vanguard’s multiplayer also includes a new Quick Play system with Combat Pacing to give players “more choice in their Multiplayer experience.” The three new Combat Pacing options are Tactical, Assault, and Blitz.

Tactical lobbies feature a maximum of 12 players and is the classic CoD experience. Assault includes matches with 14 to 36 players depending on the size of the map. Blitz provides the most hectic CoD experience with 16 to 48 players depending on the map and is reminiscent of the older Ground War game mode.

Players also have the option to play in Hardcore playlists with a limited HUD and reduced health, or they can dive into a Private Match with friends.

At launch, Vanguard players will have access to 12 Task Force One operators, which can be leveled up to unlock new skins, weapon XP for specific weapons, and gold attire. Players have access to an arsenal of over three dozen weapons that can be customized in Vanguard’s extensive Gunsmith featuring over 200 weapon attachments.

Fans who played the Vanguard beta can expect several updates intended to improve the gaming experience, too. One of the most notable updates is the addition of Ninja as a perk, which allows players to have silent footsteps at all times. The swap and pickup animation speeds have also been reduced. You can check out the official Road to Launch blog post for all the changes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer is just the tip of the iceberg. Fans can experience a new Zombies game mode, Warzone integration, and other exciting updates when the game drops on Nov. 5.