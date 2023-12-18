CoD players seemingly united in disappointment for leaked upcoming MW3 ranked play skins

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s anticipated ranked play mode will be launching soon, as early as the middle of January. But players are already disappointed about one aspect of it.

A recent data mine of files has found a look at some of the skins that players will earn in ranked play, including one for each skill division, with the top prize being a Top 250 operator skin. The designs this year are apparently not what many were looking forward to, such as former CoD pro Nadeshot.

The skins were teased before season one. Image via Activision

Reacting to the leaked skins, the 100 Thieves CEO and Twitch streamer Nadeshot said he “wouldn’t wear this operator skin if they gave it to us for free in the store.”

“The rational part of my brain is thinking we should be grateful for Ranked Operator skins but the customization fiend in me wants to condemn these operators to hell,” Nadeshot said. “Tough call but I think I’m gonna just keep complaining.”

Many in his replies agreed with the sentiment, lamenting the new skins and how they look, even compared to past skins like those that were offered in Advanced Warfare all the way back in 2014. One reply called them “hideous” and another said “that shit ass.”

The skins are all the same but with a color palette swap depending on the division. They’re mostly black, with the operator wearing a beanie and sunglasses. They’re generally pretty similar to how the skins were presented in Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play, but gamers aren’t stoked.

If ranked play is to be the pinnacle of the MW3 multiplayer experience where rewards can be earned, it’s not surprising to see players expect something different or maybe more exciting, especially when each week there’s something more and more outlandish up for purchase on the in-game shop.

MW3’s ranked play is coming alongside the midseason update for season one, likely landing on Jan. 17.