Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s campaign will be revealed during Summer Game Fest showcase

A world premiere gameplay level from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign will be shown off during next week’s Summer Game Fest live stream.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest is returning in 2022 as a pseudo-replacement for E3 where multiple publishers and developers will show off their upcoming titles. Activision is no different, bringing along a closer look at this year’s CoD.

See the world premiere gameplay level from @CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 during #SummerGameFest on June 9th at 11am PT/2pm ET/6pm GMT.



Streaming live at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN and also in @IMAX live in select cities, https://t.co/AwYFYvXqHQ pic.twitter.com/QQJQ4Ie2w2 — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) June 3, 2022

MWII’s official reveal will take place a day prior on Wednesday, June 8. It’s likely that Activision will drop a reveal trailer for the game then, followed by the campaign reveal on June 9, and a multiplayer reveal stream at a later date this summer.

This year’s CoD title is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, and it features numerous returning characters from that game, like Captain Price and Ghost. Those characters were made famous in the original Modern Warfare games, which were released in 2007, 2009, and 2011.

Rumors and leaks about MWII say that the game will ship with campaign, multiplayer, and a new third mode that’s reminiscent of Escape from Tarkov. Warzone 2 is still in development and should release as a standalone free-to-play battle royale sometime after MWII’s release.

Modern Warfare II is scheduled to release on Oct. 28.