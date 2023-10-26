CoD MW3 slammed for ‘horrific’ PlayStation exclusive operator skin

I don't think they like it, Sony.

A leaked PlayStation 5 Call of Duty exclusive hasn’t ticked the boxes for gamers this week. The MW3 PS5 Slim Bundle features the Lockpick Operator skin, and it seems the CoD community isn’t impressed with its design, at all.

Players called the skin “horrific” and roasted its appearance over the coals in an Oct. 25 CharlieIntel Twitter thread. The skin itself is a PS5-exclusive and even appeared on PlayStation’s CoD marketing roughly three weeks ago.

The bundle, however, has yet to be announced by the developers. But, according to player feedback, Sony might want to add something else to spice it up.

Additional images of the Modern Warfare III PS5 Slim Bundle



Back says “150GB minimum.” Also says 90GB+ download required to play.



Bundle is available November 10th



(ty @_tlyer) pic.twitter.com/zAhx0lZWdu — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 24, 2023

A collection of gamers also pointed out the PS5 is still getting exclusive CoD content despite the title now being owned by Microsoft—even though it “looks like shit” to some.

Players claimed they felt bad for PlayStation, and it’s even driving others to put down their Dualsense Wireless for rival console controllers.

This comes after the never-ending Microsoft and Activision Blizzard acquisition escapade that dominated gaming news over the past year. As it stands, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority has finally allowed Microsoft to purchase Activision Blizzard, with one caveat.

U.K. regulators allowed the purchase under the proviso that Microsoft wouldn’t have cloud gaming rights to prevent Xbox from monopolizing the area. Instead, Ubisoft raised its hand for Activision’s cloud gaming rights and has successfully acquired it.

This result is the culmination of almost two years of back and forth between Microsoft, Sony, and various competition authorities. Since then, the Xbox creators jumped through hoop after hoop to satisfy regulatory committees in the U.K. and the U.S. after competitive concerns were raised.

We’ve cleared the new deal for Microsoft to buy Activision without cloud gaming rights.



In August, Microsoft made a concession that would see Ubisoft, instead of Microsoft, buy Activision’s cloud gaming rights.



Read more: https://t.co/Z4scLEJFy0



1/2 pic.twitter.com/gmqwZsOOFi — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) October 13, 2023

This also comes only weeks after the MW3 beta came onto the scene at the beginning of October with mixed reception from fans. Players noted the graphics seemed worse than its MW2019 predecessor made four years prior.

Despite other concerns about skill-based matchmaking, a large portion of the CoD community seems excited about MW3’s Nov. 10 release.

