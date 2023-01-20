New playable content is coming soon, but some fixes are live now.

A new update just went live in Call of Duty, fixing bugs and adding some slight quality-of-life changes across the current slate of games including Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ.

The full suite of CoD development teams seems to be back in the office full-time again for the new year after an extended holiday break that left CoD players everywhere scratching their heads and wondering when the next update would be.

Infinity Ward, Raven Software, and the rest of Activision’s CoD teams are now hard at work on the season two update, which was recently pushed back two weeks and is now scheduled to launch on Feb. 15.

The patch notes for the 500MB update today are light on content but full of various fixes for bugs that have been plaguing the games over the past few weeks, including several issues that were not allowing certain challenges to track.

The update also includes “improved navigation of Battle Pass including fixes for some players experiencing freezing,” according to the patch notes.

Related: Season 2 of MW2 and Warzone 2 officially pushed back 2 weeks

Season two will bring new content to all three of the new CoD’s modes. MW2 will receive new multiplayer maps and a ranked play mode, Warzone 2 will receive a new small map and the return of Resurgence mode, and DMZ will receive new weapons and other content as well.

The full list of patch notes for all three game modes can be found below.

MW2, Warzone 2, DMZ Jan. 20 update patch notes

Global

General

Crashes ​​This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Battle Pass Improved navigation of Battle Pass including fixes for some Players experiencing freezing. Introduced a new feature to highlight any unspent Battle Pass tokens.



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual error with the Combat Knife in the Armory.

Fixed an issue with directional navigation for progression in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to move the text on Attachments in Gunsmith.

Fixed some issues that could cause menus to close out unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player’s screen to turn black when exiting the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.

Fixed a visual issue causing rainbow colors when navigating between menus quickly.

Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Player’s screen to turn black while navigating the Store.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Store Bundle purchase cinematic to replay multiple times.

Fixed an issue that would display the “Toronto Ultra” Bundle after a purchase despite purchasing a different Bundle.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.

Fixed an issue with tracking distance of Longshot Challenges when opponents were using Last Stand Perk.

Warzone 2

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match wins from counting toward Calling Card Challenges.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to earn XP when damaged by their own Suppression Mine.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to maintain the effects of Dead Silence or Battle Rage by purchasing a new Field Upgrade while another was already active.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to gain XP when using a Stim in the Gas.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze and disconnect a Player, or cause loss of functionality, after interacting with a Loadout Crate.

DMZ

Addressed a number of issues impacting functionality and flow of equipping, swapping and previewing Insured Slot Weapons.

Fixed an issue where opening a medium or large Backpack’s Weapon slot initially blocks scrolling back down to the main Loadout items.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate items.

Fixed an issue causing party members to appear as “Not Ready” while preparing for a match.

Fixed a bug where items from a Player’s Backpack would show up in a Dead Drop.

Fixed an issue where hovering over a locked Contraband gun does not update the Weapon information in the UI preview.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to persist beyond the intended match end time.

Fixed a bug that allowed two Players to get items from the same Supply Drop at the same time.

Recently implemented

Global

Fixed an issue where pressing down on the scoreboard moves the cursor by two.

Addressed an exploit allowing blocked attachments to be equipped.

Fixed a UI bug in the Store that caused Free Bundle tags to stay on screen across other items.

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the Firing Range with a secondary weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue where some players did not receive the Anime Enjoyer sticker after purchasing the Notice Me 1.0 bundle.

Multiplayer

Fixed an exploit allowing access to non-Core MP maps in a Private Match.

DMZ