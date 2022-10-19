Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 PC specs: Minimum, recommended, ‘Competitive,’ and Ultra 4K settings

You're gonna need a big rig to run this at 4K.

The graphics in PC games are pushing the envelope with each passing year, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might be setting a new benchmark when it comes to beautiful visuals.

MW2’s graphics are especially stunning when it comes to games releasing toward the end of 2022. The campaign cutscenes look true to life, featuring some of the most lifelike facial motion capture that the gaming industry has seen to date.

MW2 on PC features 4K graphics and ultrawide support, but only if you’ve got a pretty hefty gaming PC to handle the game’s lifelike visuals.

Here’s the kind of monster rig you’ll need to run MW2 on a variety of different settings.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC specs

Image via Activision

MW2 minimum PC requirements

“Specifications needed to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.“

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2GB

2GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB RAM: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage Space: 75GB at launch

75GB at launch Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.59 or AMD: 22.9.1

MW2 recommended PC requirements

“The recommended specs to run at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to high.”

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video Memory: 4GB

4GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB RAM: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Storage Space: 72GB at launch

72GB at launch Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

Image via Activision

MW2 competitive PC requirements

“The competitive specs to run at a high FPS with a high refresh rate monitor.”

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060TI or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060TI or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Video Memory: 8GB

8GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage Space: 72GB at launch

72GB at launch Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

MW2 Ultra 4K PC requirements

“The Ultra specs to run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution.”

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video Memory: 10GB

10GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64GB

Up to 64GB RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage Space: 72GB at launch

72GB at launch Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

Call of Duty: MW2 releases on PC as well as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on Oct. 28.