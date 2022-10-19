Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 PC specs: Minimum, recommended, ‘Competitive,’ and Ultra 4K settings

The graphics in PC games are pushing the envelope with each passing year, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might be setting a new benchmark when it comes to beautiful visuals.
MW2’s graphics are especially stunning when it comes to games releasing toward the end of 2022. The campaign cutscenes look true to life, featuring some of the most lifelike facial motion capture that the gaming industry has seen to date.
MW2 on PC features 4K graphics and ultrawide support, but only if you’ve got a pretty hefty gaming PC to handle the game’s lifelike visuals.
Here’s the kind of monster rig you’ll need to run MW2 on a variety of different settings.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC specs
MW2 minimum PC requirements
“Specifications needed to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.“
- OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Video Memory: 2GB
- Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32GB
- RAM: 8GB RAM
- Storage Space: 75GB at launch
- Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.59 or AMD: 22.9.1
MW2 recommended PC requirements
“The recommended specs to run at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to high.”
- OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Video Memory: 4GB
- Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32GB
- RAM: 12GB RAM
- Storage Space: 72GB at launch
- Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1
MW2 competitive PC requirements
“The competitive specs to run at a high FPS with a high refresh rate monitor.”
- OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060TI or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- Video Memory: 8GB
- Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32GB
- RAM: 16GB RAM
- Storage Space: 72GB at launch
- Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1
MW2 Ultra 4K PC requirements
“The Ultra specs to run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution.”
- OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 – 64 Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
- Video Memory: 10GB
- Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64GB
- RAM: 16GB RAM
- Storage Space: 72GB at launch
- Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1
Call of Duty: MW2 releases on PC as well as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on Oct. 28.