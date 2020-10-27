Infinity Ward has updated the playlists across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone today. A new snipers-only Team Deathmatch mode has been added to multiplayer and the special Halloween Warzone playlists have been adjusted.

The Zombie Royale button has been removed from multiplayer, but the mode can still be accessed via the Warzone menu. Players can now enjoy a snipers-only Team Deathmatch mode in which players rack up kills with their favorite sniper.

Today’s playlist update is now live across all platforms!#ModernWarfare

– Removed Zombie Royale button (still accessible via Warzone menu)

– Added Snipers Only (TDM)#Warzone

– Halloween BR Solos is now BR Monster Quads

– Removed Juggourdnaut Royale

– Added Plunder: Quads — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2020

The Halloween BR Solos mode in Warzone has been replaced with BR Monster Quads, which allows teams of four to experience the spooky nighttime version of Verdansk. Juggourdnaut Royale has been removed in the update, but players can enjoy Plunder: Quads.

Many fans are still clamoring for popular playlists such as Shoot the Ship to be added back to multiplayer, but they’ll have to make do with the special modes that match the Halloween season. These popular playlists will likely make another appearance before the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next month.

The Haunting of Verdansk limited-time event is still active and is a nice twist on the traditional Warzone gameplay. Players can obtain over a dozen unique items through the Trick or Treat challenges by finding special loot boxes around the map. Players can also find the various ghosts around Verdansk and the other spooky secrets lurking in the darkness.

Make sure to experience the Haunting of Verdansk event before it ends on Nov. 3.