The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare went live overnight.

Modern Warfare update version 1.06 is now available for download. It’s a 1.815 GB download file on PlayStation 4. Infinity Ward posted the patch notes for this update earlier today.

Here are the patch notes for Modern Warfare update version 1.06:

More fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms.

Battlechatter has been removed from tactical, one-life modes.

APCs and Tanks in Ground War no longer award points toward a nuke.

Fix for charms affecting weapon performance when firing from the hip.

Claymores: Stun grenades can now force claymores into a disabled state for three seconds.

Footsteps: Adjustments to tame the third person footsteps. They will now filter out based on occlusion more.

Fix to an issue where Tac Inserts could cause players to spawn out of bounds.

Fix for the gold camo not unlocking on the .357.

Playlist Update NVG (TDM only) Ground War Gunfight Kill Confirmed FFA



Most notably, public multiplayer players will be happy to learn that stun grenades can momentarily disable Claymores. This should give players at least a small opportunity to avoid an explosive death.

Several fans will also be glad to hear about the removal of Battlechatter from one-life modes, like Search and Destroy. This feature, which allowed characters to call out players in specific in-game locations, provided too much information in tactical game modes.

Once you’ve downloaded update version 1.06, it’s time to hop on Modern Warfare and test out the changes from this patch.