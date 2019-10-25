Call of Duty: Modern Warfare experiencing server issues at launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available for players who digitally pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4. But in traditional CoD launch night fashion, the online servers are down.

If you’ve already downloaded Modern Warfare on PS4, you can attempt to load into the game. But you’ll be greeted by a “Connecting to Online Services” message.

After a few seconds, you’ll then receive another message that says “Connection Failed” and “unable to access online services.” You’ll have two options after this: You can either hit “Retry” to try connecting to the online services again or you can hit “Go Offline” to access campaign, local multiplayer, or local co-op.

Screengrab via Activision

It’s unclear exactly why the servers are down right now, but most longtime Call of Duty fans are used to this happening every year when the newest game is released. Activision’s support page says that online service are online for all platforms, however. That means players might just need to wait patiently for the servers to come back online.

This article will be updated if Activision or Infinity Ward release any updates on Modern Warfare’s online services.