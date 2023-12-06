CoD devs share new MW3 season one nuke-exclusive operator skin

One of the hardest achievements to acquire in Call of Duty has to be Warzone‘s illusive Champion’s Quest, which requires a ton of teamwork and perseverance to finish.

But for those brave souls who manage to complete the gargantuan task, there is a shiny new reward waiting for you in Modern Warfare 3‘s first season. Game developers gave fans a first look at the reward that Warzone players will earn if they manage to lock down and finish the Champion’s Quest, which is coming in the form of a unique operator skin. The name of the skin was not revealed on social media, but the skin is looking downright radioactive.

Don't know what that is. We like this one. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZzdnR4Ww8X — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 6, 2023

The operator skin gives the player character glowing orange skin, while also featuring a unique backpack connected to a helmet. The helmet, however, is open to reveal a skull face that is radiating intense heat.

The reveal was also in reaction to a supposed leak that was supposed to be the Nuke skin, but the devs were quick to rebuff the image with a high definition video of the actual reward. Granted, the leaked version of the Nuke skin looked very similar to the official reveal, save for the helmet, which seemed to have an animation over the face instead of the skull. As a result, some players are wondering whether there will be a hidden animation for the mask when players finally earn the skin.

The skin can be acquired by completing the Champion’s Quest, which requires players to win a whopping five games of Warzone in a row. When the winning team loads up into their sixth match of Warzone, there will be a Champion’s Quest contract that will need to be completed.

In the contract, players must locate and collect three pieces of radioactive elements, all of which have certain debuffs to those carrying them and will be revealed gradually as the match progresses. When all three elements are found, players must survive as long as possible until the bomb site spawns on the map, which is when they can finally place the materials into the container to activate the Nuke.

Once the Nuke is activated, the team must defend the site from oncoming players as they rush to defuse the device, until the two-minute timer finally runs out and ends the game with a bang.