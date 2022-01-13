Call of Duty developers post statement about issues impacting Warzone, Vanguard, and Modern Warfare

The Call of Duty developers posted a message earlier today explaining that they understand the community’s frustration with problems impacting several of its game and revealed what issues have been fixed and other issues they’re working on addressing.

Bugs and glitches are commonplace in every Call of Duty title. Some are minor and entertaining, while others are game-breaking and cause significant problems for players. Several issues are impacting Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard, and Modern Warfare right now and players are frustrated with the current experience.

A message to our community. pic.twitter.com/a4xJTxVuGF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 13, 2022

The developers are aware of these problems, though, and acknowledged the community’s frustration in an announcement today.

“Our teams are hard at work addressing the issues that are being experienced across Vanguard, Warzone, and Modern Warfare,” the announcement reads. “Updates are being deployed as quickly as possible. We want everyone to have a seamless experience, no matter which game, game mode or platform you play on.”

The developers also posted the latest updates and changes they’ve made to improve the experience in each game. The collision issues in Caldera allowing players to “exploit, peak, shoot through” certain elements have been fixed. The Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun has also been adjusted. Multiplayer stability improvements have been introduced in Vanguard and camo and weapon challenges are now tracking correctly. The spawn logic has also been updated.

Furthermore, the devs are working on issues with Caldera’s console performance, invisible skins, and buy stations. Several Vanguard problems are also being worked on, including shotgun nerfs, map rotation diversity, and the issue causing players to be disconnected from a party after a match.

Many fans appreciate the communication from the developers and are happy to see that some of the glaring issues are being addressed. But it’s unclear if today’s messages will be enough in the eyes of some of the more frustrated Call of Duty players.